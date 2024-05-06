Who Is Amanda Seales? Meet the ‘Insecure’ Actress

Although not one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, Amanda Seales has carved a niche for herself as an actress and comedian. Like many actors before her, Seales has had to work extensively to make a name for herself. Although she has a few movie credits, Seales is known for her work on television.
Amanda Seales has long proven herself to be multifaceted. In addition to being a stand-up comedian, she is a published author, podcaster, media personality, activist, and poet. With three decades of professional experience, Seales is most notably known for playing Tiffany DuBois in the HBO comedy-drama Insecure. Here’s more about the Insecure actress Amanda Seales.
Amanda Seales Has Dual Citizenship
The actress was born Amanda Ingrid Seales in Inglewood, California, on July 1, 1981. Seales father is African-American, while her mother was born and raised in Grenada. As such, Seales has dual citizenship as an American and a Grenadian. By reason of marriage, Seales’ mother also holds dual citizenship. Amanda Seales is proud of both her heritage as an American and a Grenadian.
She Attended A Prestigious High School In Florida
Although born in California, Amanda Seales and her family moved to Orlando, Florida, in 1989 when she was 8. While in Orlando, Seales attended Dr. Phillips High School, a public High School in the Dr. Phillips suburb of Orlando. The school boasts of several reputable alumni, from athletes to entertainers. A few notable Dr. Phillips High School alumni entertainers include actor Wayne Brady, actress Mekia Cox, DJ and music producer DJ Khaled, actor Matt Lauria, Joey Fatone of NSYNC, and Grammy Award singer Luis Fonsi.
Amanda Seales Has A Master In African-American Studies
After graduating from Dr. Phillips High School, Amanda Seales moved East to attend the State University of New York at Purchas (SUNY-Purchase). After graduating from SUNY-Purchase, Seales earned her Master’s degree from Columbia University in New York City. The actress studied African-American studies with a major in Hip-Hop. Seales has been interested in African Americans’ history from a young age.
Amanda Seales Had Her Acting Debut In 1993
Amanda Seales made her screen debut in 1993, a few months shy of her 12th birthday. She was cast in a minor supporting role as Katy in Henry Winkler’s 1993 family buddy cop-comedy Cop and a Half. The comedy was led by veteran actor Burt Reynolds, who played Detective Nick McKenna, alongside nine-year-old Norman D. Golden II, who played Devon Butler. Although critics panned Cop and a Half, it was a commercial success. Produced on a $14 million budget, the movie grossed $40.7 million at the Box Office.
Amanda Seales’ Television Career
Amanda Seales made her television debut over a decade before being cast in the recurring role of Tiffany Insecure. Seales’ television debut was in 1994 in a recurring role as Deon Wilburn on Nickelodeon’s sitcom My Brother and Me. Amanda Seales appeared in 10 of the short-lived 13-episode season, which aired from October 15, 1994, to January 15, 1995. She appeared as a guest star in several other TV shows before appearing in 24 of the 44 episodes of the Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore-created Insecure.
During her time on Insecure and after, Amanda Seales joined ABC’s Black-ish as Barbara in season 4. She only appeared in two episodes of the show in 2018. Seales next acting role on television was in 2023 when she played Kelsey in the podcast series Crimson Hearts Collide. Most of Seales’ credits on television have been as host, co-host, and gameshow contestant. Some of these include MTV’s Hip Hop POV (as co-host), Master of the Mix (as host), The Real (as co-host), and BET Awards (as host). She has been a contestant on Hollywood Game Night (2020), Wheel of Fortune (2022), 25 Words or Less (2022–2023), Pictionary (2022–2024), and Celebrity Jeopardy! (2023).
Amanda Seales’ Musical Career
As a singer, Amanda Seales performs under the stage name Amanda Diva. She released her first EP album, Life Experience, on December 18, 2007. So far, she has released three EPs, with the last one, Madame Monochrome, released on April 27, 2011. All of her EP albums were self-released. Seales also has two mixtapes and has been featured on other artists’ songs and albums. She collaborated on Q-Tip’s “Manwomanboogie” song on his second studio album, The Renaissance.
Amanda Seales Is An Activist
Besides acting and comedy, Amanda Seales is quite vocal against any form of oppression towards people all over the world. Over the years, her stance on several subjects matters has attracted controversies. Using her podcast and social media platforms, Seales has lend her voice against several social injustices. She advocates for freedom and rights for the people of Congo, as well as calling for a ceasefire and peace in the occupation against the Palestinians.
She Has A Comedy Special & Podcast Show
As a comedian, Amanda Seales made her comedy special in 2019. While still cast on HBO's Insecure, Seales released her first HBO comedy special, I Be Knowin. As a fan of game shows and African-American culture, Seales created and launched her gameshow Smart Funny & Black, which had contestants competing about their knowledge of black history, culture, and experiences. Amanda Seales also hosts a weekly podcast, Small Doses, where she invites guests to speak on culture and community-based issues and topics.