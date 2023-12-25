All Vicky Kaushal Films Ranked From Romantic to Blockbusters

Welcome to a journey through the filmography of Bollywood’s dynamic actor Vicky Kaushal. From his romantic roles to his blockbuster hits, we’re ranking Vicky’s films to appreciate the versatility and depth he brings to the big screen. Let’s delve into his career and explore why some films left us swooning while others had us on the edge of our seats.
1 Love per Square Foot
Love per Square Foot marked Vicky Kaushal’s charming entry into the romantic genre. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s relentless hustle, this film presents a unique narrative on modern love and the dream of homeownership. As Sanjay Chaturvedi, Vicky delivers a performance that blends ambition with tenderness, navigating through the complexities of love in an urban jungle. The film resonates with audiences for its relatable characters and heartfelt storytelling.
2 Manmarziyaan
In Manmarziyaan, Vicky showcased his prowess in portraying layered characters. His role as an unpredictable lover reflected the indecisiveness and passion that can define modern relationships. This complex romantic drama allowed him to explore a spectrum of emotions, further establishing him as an actor capable of delivering nuanced performances that stay with viewers long after the credits roll.
3 Raazi
Raazi stands out as a pivotal film in Vicky’s career, not just for its critical acclaim but for his ability to shine in supportive roles within women-centric narratives. His portrayal was both tender and impactful, contributing significantly to the film’s success and demonstrating his versatility as an actor who can adapt to diverse storytelling styles.
4 Masaan
Vicky’s breakout role came with Masaan, a film that captured raw emotions against the backdrop of societal norms. His portrayal of a young man grappling with loss and love showcased a depth that resonated deeply with audiences. The movie’s lack of dramatic plot twists only highlighted Vicky’s powerful performance, making it a film that lingers in the memory.
5 Uri The Surgical Strike
The action-packed Uri: The Surgical Strike served as a turning point for Vicky, catapulting him into leading man status. As Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, he embodied the spirit of patriotism and revenge with intense physicality and emotional strength, earning both box office success and critical acclaim. This film not only solidified his place in action cinema but also played a role in reviving cinematic activity in regions like Manipur.
6 Sanju
Vicky’s role in Sanju highlighted his ability to deliver comic relief while portraying deep emotional support. His performance as Sanjay Dutt’s loyal friend brought both laughter and tears, showcasing his range as an actor who can handle complex emotional dynamics with ease.
7 Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship
In Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky ventured into the horror genre, facing new challenges as an actor. The film demanded a different kind of engagement with fear and suspense, proving that he isn’t afraid to step out of his comfort zone and take on roles that push his artistic boundaries.
8 Sardar Udham
The historical drama Sardar Udham required Vicky to deliver a nuanced performance as he brought to life one of India’s lesser-known freedom fighters. His portrayal was intense and powerful, earning the film several awards and reinforcing his status as an actor capable of handling weighty roles with finesse.
9 The Immortal Ashwatthama
Though details are scarce about The Immortal Ashwatthama, it is anticipated to be an epic mythological tale that would have showcased Vicky in an entirely new light. Despite recent casting changes, the anticipation around this project indicates the high expectations audiences have for Vicky’s ability to tackle grand narratives.
10 Takht
The upcoming period drama Takht promises to be one of Bollywood’s grand spectacles, with Vicky playing a key role. Set in the Mughal era, this film could mark another milestone for Vicky as he takes on a character with shades of grey opposite Ranveer Singh. It is poised to become one of the biggest blockbusters of his career.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!