All Studio Ghibli Movies in Order, Including ‘The Boy and the Heron’

Studio Ghibli’s Spiritual Inception with Nausicaä
Before Studio Ghibli was officially founded, there was Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, a film that garnered substantial acclaim and success.
Nausicaa may very well be the reason Studio Ghibli got founded in the first place. It grossed in about 740 million yen (nearly eight million dollars), and then Ghibli happened the following year, capturing hearts with its compelling story and rich animation. This movie set the precedent for what would become a legendary studio in the years to follow.
The First Official Leap with Castle in the Sky
Castle in the Sky, known as Laputa: Castle in the Sky in some regions, marked the first feature released by Studio Ghibli. The film not only established Studio Ghibli’s reputation for quality over quantity but also solidified the studio’s commitment to creating rich, detailed worlds filled with adventure and wonder. This movie set a high bar for animated storytelling and became a cornerstone of Ghibli’s identity.
A Cultural Icon Named Totoro
My Neighbor Totoro introduced audiences to an endearing creature that would become synonymous with Studio Ghibli itself. The partnership between animator Miyazaki Hayao and composer Joe Hisaishi brought this iconic character to life, with music playing a significant role in shaping the film’s themes and characters. Totoro stands tall as a beacon of Japanese pop culture, its influence reaching far beyond its cinematic origins.
The Poignant Tale of Grave of the Fireflies
Grave of the Fireflies remains one of Studio Ghibli’s most emotionally stirring films. Its masterful animation vividly portrays both beauty and devastation, while its storytelling provides a powerful anti-war statement. Based on Akiyuki Nosaka’s semi-autobiographical novel, it explores how war affects civilians, especially children, leaving an indelible mark on viewers’ hearts.
Kiki Takes Flight in Her Delivery Service
Kiki’s Delivery Service is a charming coming-of-age story that resonates with themes of independence and growth. As one of Miyazaki’s directed films under the Ghibli banner, Kiki’s journey from a young witch learning to live on her own to becoming a confident individual continues to inspire audiences around the world with its heartwarming narrative.
Spirited Away Sets Unprecedented Records
Spirited Away, directed by Miyazaki, broke box office records and garnered numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. Its enchanting story and memorable characters have made it one of the greatest animated films ever made, cementing Studio Ghibli’s place in cinematic history.
The Boy and the Heron A New Chapter for Ghibli
The newest addition to Studio Ghibli’s filmography is The Boy and the Heron. This film marks Hayao Miyazaki’s twelfth directorial feature and his return after a brief retirement. Described as a grand fantasy, it draws inspiration from Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel but charts its own unique course in storytelling. With its release on December 8, 2023, fans eagerly anticipate this latest chapter in Ghibli’s storied legacy.
