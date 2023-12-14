All Four Women Who’ve Been Wednesday Addams Ranked

Home
Wednesday Addams, with her pale face, stoic demeanor, and dark braids, has become a symbol of the macabre charm in pop culture. Over the years, this iconic character has been brought to life by various actresses, each adding their own unique flavor to the role. Let’s explore and rank these portrayals of the enigmatic daughter from the Addams Family.

4. Melissa Hunter (Adult Wednesday Addams web series)

At the base of our list is Melissa Hunter’s portrayal in her self-produced web series. Hunter’s take on Wednesday Addams was a fresh and modern interpretation, showing her as an adult navigating the quirks of contemporary life while maintaining her characteristic deadpan humor. Earlier this year we told you about the web-series Adult Wednesday Addams, and we promised you that it would instantly become your new favorite thing, a testament to its initial popularity. Unfortunately, due to copyright claims, Hunter’s series faced abrupt removal from the web, which hindered its potential impact and longevity.

3. Nicole Fugere (Addams Family Reunion and The New Addams Family)

Nicole Fugere’s embodiment of Wednesday in ‘Addams Family Reunion’ and ‘The New Addams Family’ series lands her in third place. Her performances were commendable for capturing the original essence of Wednesday’s character with her own twist. However, these versions did not resonate as strongly with audiences compared to other portrayals, perhaps due to less exposure or the projects’ overall reception.

2. Christina Ricci (The Addams Family and Addams Family Values)

Christina Ricci’s performances in ‘The Addams Family’ and ‘Addams Family Values’ are nothing short of legendary. At just 11 years old, Ricci defined Wednesday Addams for a generation with her pitch-perfect delivery of macabre lines and an unforgettable presence. I feel very inextricably bound to her, because I feel, like, who can say how much influence being that person at that age for the amount of time that I was her, the amount of positive reinforcement from playing that character, Ricci once reflected on her connection to Wednesday. Her portrayal remains one of the most iconic iterations of any character in film history.

1. Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Netflix series)

Topping our list is Jenna Ortega’s recent portrayal in the Netflix series ‘Wednesday’. Ortega has reinvigorated the character for a new era with a performance that balances homage to past Wednesdays with a distinct modern edge. The only person who gets to torture my brother is me, she declares in one scene, exemplifying her grasp on Wednesday’s dark humor and sibling dynamics. With Tim Burton’s involvement and global popularity (#1 in 83 countries), Ortega’s performance stands out as both a critical and fan favorite.

