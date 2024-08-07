Alison Sweeney’s Exciting Return to Days of Our Lives as Sami Brady in 2025

Days of Our Lives superstar Alison Sweeney is headed back to Salem as Sami Brady, with her first appearance slated for 2025. TV Insider was the first to break the news.
An Unexpected Return
In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Sweeney shared her excitement:
I was thrilled to be invited to return. I love playing Sami and I am always happy for the chance to come back. We always have to figure out scheduling and such, but if at all possible, I’m so glad to make it happen.
The actress hinted that her return involves a surprising twist:
The storyline they pitched me was definitely unexpected. All the ideas? I was pretty shocked.
Sami’s Notorious Legacy
Sweeney first took on the role of Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Roman’s (Josh Taylor) daughter in 1993, becoming one of the show’s most prominent characters over a span of 21 years. During this time, she garnered numerous Soap Opera Digest Awards, including Best Young Actress and Outstanding Villainess.
A Polarizing Character
Sami’s character is often remembered for her dramatic and controversial actions. From kidnapping her baby half-sister, Belle, to doctoring paternity tests and drugging Austin to fake amnesia, Sami’s deeds have been both thrilling and stirring for fans.
Her softer side emerged in her relationships with Lucas, Rafe, and EJ and in her protective nature towards her children: Will, Allie, Johnny, and Sydney.
The Decision to Leave – And Return
Sweeney explained her initial departure from the show stemmed from a need for family time and new projects, saying:
It’s definitely been something that I have thought about seriously for a long time, in terms of figuring out how to manage my time the best that I possibly can.
Despite leaving in 2014, Sweeney has returned periodically over the years, including stints in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, and 2022. She expressed openness to future appearances:
Of course… There’s always a chance. In fact, I would love to do more… I would always want to come home to Salem.
Sweeny’s Evolving Career
Outside of DAYS, Sweeney has established herself within the Hallmark universe as an actress, writer, and producer. Her recent project for Hallmark, One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, premiered this April.
Fan Excitement Builds
What does Sami have in store for Salem this time around? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!
