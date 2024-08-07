Alison Sweeney Returns as Sami Brady to Days of Our Lives After Two Years

Look for Sami Brady to stage a comeback to Salem. Deadline has confirmed that Alison Sweeney is returning to Days of Our Lives after a two-year absence, and her episodes will debut in 2025.
I was thrilled to be invited to return. I love playing Sami and I am always happy for the chance to come back. We always have to figure out scheduling and such, but if at all possible, I’m so glad to make it happen. Sweeney’s enthusiasm is clear as she discusses her latest venture back into the soap opera world.
Sweeney first portrayed Sami in 1993, becoming a fan favorite for her portrayal of the manipulative daughter of Marlena Evans, played by Deidre Hall. During her constant battles for what she wants, Sweeney’s character has undeniably become a staple of the show.
Sweeney Balances New Projects
The actress is also working on another movie for Hallmark, showcasing her versatility beyond daytime television. In relation to scheduling challenges, Sweeney mentioned,
From my end, it takes a little bit of logistics with projects I’m working on… And unfortunately, this year’s been hard for me because of my knee injury, so I had to push some stuff back. So, I figured out a schedule, blocked out some time that I had available and we figured it out!
A Storied Legacy
Sweeney left Days in 2014 but has made multiple reappearances since then. She further shared her excitement about the new Hallmark movie based on A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.
One of the fun things about these stories is how they’re all so different, how they each have their own thing that they contribute to the series as a whole, she remarked about her latest role.
Award-Winning Talent
Sweeney has won numerous awards over her career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Her passion for acting doesn’t go unnoticed; she once said,
Yes, 100%. I’ve always loved acting and thankfully had parents who were not pushing me to do it but supported my passion for it.
The anticipation builds as fans eagerly await Sami Brady’s return and more exciting projects from this versatile star. All eyes are set on 2025 when we’ll see Sweeney grace our screens once again.
