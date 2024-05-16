Alisha Weir: Who Plays the Titular Character in ‘Abigail’?

As the title character in Abigail, Alisha Weir delivers another captivating performance that reaffirms her talent as an entertainer. The Irish actress and singer stars alongside Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens in the 2024 horror thriller directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. She plays the daughter of a notorious and wealthy crime boss kidnapped for a ransom of $50 million by a group of criminals. The depth of Weir’s talent comes into play as the group learns they are the victims of the hostage — that Abigal isn’t a typical child.
Alisha Weir’s performance in the horror thriller consolidates her growing reputation as a global star. Named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Europe list of rising stars in 2024, Weir is the second-youngest talent to make the list. From performing her stunt to learning ballet for the role, the teenage Dubliner has pulled a plethora of warm praises since Abigail premiered at the Overlook Film Festival on April 7, 2024. The film has kindled a renewed interest in Weir’s acting career which began on stage.
Alisha Weir Is The Youngest Of Three Sisters Who Inspired Her Passion For Acting
The Abigail actress was born to Mark and Jenny Weir on September 26, 2009, in Dublin, Ireland. The youngest of three daughters born to the couple, Alisha Weir has two older sisters, Katie and Emma Jane. The oldest of the three, Katie, studied musical theatre in college. Emma Jane is a student at the University College Dublin, where she’s studying film, music, and drama.
Alisha Weir’s sisters ignited her love for acting early in life. Jenny talked about this in 2022, when she told Irish Examiner that all her daughters are passionate about performing arts. “She (Alisha) used to go into the singing classes with the two girls,” said the mother of three, “and she would know all the words of all the songs as if she was doing the class herself.”
It was only natural for Alisha Weir to join the class when she was old enough. “I think I just grew into it,” she told the publication. “My first time at stage school, I just loved it; I knew that was what I wanted to do,” added the actress. Her career began on stage at the Talented Kids Performing Arts School & Agency.
She Transitioned From Stage To Screen In 2018
At age eight, Alisha Weir was already an established stage actress. She played Ivanka in John Carney’s Once at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin. This was in 2017, the same year she played Molly in Annie at the National Concert Hall, also in Dublin. Weir has performed in other stage shows at the venue, including The Wizard of Oz (2018) and Oliver! (2019).
In 2018, she brought her commanding stage presence to the big screen as Siobhan Callahan in Michael Tully’s horror thriller Don’t Leave Home. Her television debut came the next year when she played Laura in Darklands. She portrayed the character in five episodes of the crime drama created by Mark O’Connor. Alisha Weir also voiced the English version of Primrose in Two by Tow: Overboard! (2020) before landing her breakthrough role.
Alisha Weir Got Her Big Break In Matilda: The Musical
The Irish actress gained cross-border recognition in 2022 with her performance in Matthew Warchus’ Matilda: The Musical. She played the title character Matilda Wormwood alongside Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, and Andrea Riseborough. Weir was only eleven when she was cast to play the career-defining role. Her flawless interpretation of the iconic character from Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s novel received rave reviews.
Besides introducing her to a global audience, the Netflix film earned her the Dublin Film Critics’ Circle award for Breakthrough Artists – Irish. Alisha Weir was also nominated for other coveted awards. These include the IFTA for Best Actress in a Lead Role – Film, the ALFS Award for Young British/Irish Performer of the Year, and the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film: Leading Young Actress.
Before Abigail, she appeared in other projects, including 2023's Wicked Little Letters. She played Nancy Gooding, performing alongside Jessie Buckley and Olivia Colman in the crime dramedy directed by Thea Sharrock. Despite Alisha Weir's waves in the film industry, she has refused to relegate her education to the background. She told The Sunday Times she's determined to sit for her Junior Cert exams in 2025.