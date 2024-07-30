Alien Romulus Final Trailer Released with Facehugger Frenzies at SDCC 2024

20th Century Studios has unleashed the highly anticipated final trailer for Alien: Romulus. Fans can now grab their advance tickets for what promises to be a spine-chilling journey into the cosmos. Directed and written by Fede Álvarez, and produced by the legendary Ridley Scott, the film is set to terrorize Australian cinemas starting August 15, 2024.
The new installment in the iconic Alien franchise will take viewers back to its roots. The plot follows a group of young space colonizers exploring a derelict space station before they encounter the universe’s most terrifying life form. Starring Cailee Spaeny, known for her gripping performance in Civil War, and David Jonsson, who recently captivated audiences in Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy, the film also enlists Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu.
Directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2), Álvarez aims to synthesize terrifying aspects from Ridley Scott’s original slow-burn horror with the intense action sequences that James Cameron brought to Aliens. This blend of inspirations promises to bring forth “one perfect cinematic organism” encased with innovative ideas, as emphasized by critics.
I remember we did one specific take of a scene where I’m with the Xenomorph and [director Fede Alvarez] kept it rolling for about…oh God, it felt like half an hour, but it was probably only 10 minutes, Spaeny told Entertainment Weekly.
It was just pure terror for 10 minutes straight, with the Xenomorph right there. Fede was great at throwing in little surprises like that and catching us actors off-guard.
This nail-biting experience wouldn’t have been complete without Scott’s influence. Acknowledging this, Ridley Scott steps back into his producer’s shoes, reuniting fans with the haunting universe he birthed back in 1979. As per articles covering Comic-Con:
Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez and Ridley Scott were in conversation during the Alien 45th Anniversary, discussing the making of the first film and its impact on cinema.
The detailed teaser dropped at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con electrified fans with intensely immersive effects. From last-minute VHS teases to live-action stunts featuring Facehugger attacks and scuttling xenomorphs on stage, Alien: Romulus‘s reveal was all-encompassing horror entertainment, paving the way for an exciting yet terrifying return to form.
