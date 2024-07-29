Alien Romulus Final Trailer Brings Back Iconic Facehuggers for Sci-Fi Thrills

20th Century Studios has released the final trailer for Alien: Romulus, and it is teeming with the notorious Facehuggers that fans of the franchise dread. Advance tickets for this sci-fi/horror-thriller are now available, and it’s set to premiere exclusively in Australian cinemas on August 15, 2024.
Alien: Romulus, a film directed by Fede Álvarez, aims to bring audiences back to the core elements of the iconic franchise. The storyline revolves around a group of young space colonizers who stumble upon a derelict space station, only to confront the deadliest creature in the universe—a Xenomorph.
The film boasts a star-studded cast including Cailee Spaeny, known for her role in Civil War, playing Rain, David Jonsson of Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy, Archie Renaux from Shadow and Bone, Isabela Merced, famous for The Last of Us, Spike Fearn from Aftersun, and Aileen Wu.
Overseen by legendary producer Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien in 1979, the upcoming project has a lot riding on a return to its roots. Scott’s direct involvement underscores his enduring influence on the franchise. His advice to the cast was reportedly quite blunt:
Yeah, he was just like, ‘Don’t be sh-t.’ Something along the lines of that! Jonsson mentioned.
The script, written by Álvarez along with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2), explores how horror can once again intertwine with sci-fi action to create something memorable. Álvarez is renowned for his helming of 2013’s Evil Dead, showcasing his knack for genuine fear and tension. According to Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios’ division, Scott decided purely based on Álvarez’s pitch:
The father-son relationship between Scott’s legacy and Álvarez’s innovative vision resonates throughout the production. Indeed, one can’t overlook Álvarez’s enthusiasm; during an ‘Alien Day’ celebration on April 26th (specifically chosen due to its reference to LV-426), he demonstrated a remote-controlled Facehugger that would feature in new havoc-inducing scenes.
The cast and director of Alien: Romulus gave us plenty to hoot and holler about.
This newest entry aligns with established continuity yet carves its path.
