Alien Romulus Connects the Timeline Between Alien and Aliens

Fede Alvarez’s upcoming film Alien: Romulus promises to bridge the narrative gap between Ridley Scott’s iconic 1979 Alien and James Cameron’s blockbuster 1986 sequel, Aliens. Cailee Spaeny, who portrays Rain Carradine in the film, explained that her character’s predicament shares deep-rooted parallels with Sigourney Weaver’s portrayal of Ripley, highlighting the immortal essence of survival against extraterrestrial menace.
Spaeny’s Rain seeks a fresh start by joining a group of space colonizers on a decommissioned space station. However, what she and her crew discover is far from the abandoned locale they anticipated. Connecting this to Weaver’s Ripley, the film lays bare fundamental elements of horror and suspense that defined the series.
Bridging Classic Tales
Alien: Romulus is intended to serve as an interquel. It explores uncharted territory that lies roughly 20 years after the events of Scott’s Alien, yet 37 years before Cameron’s Aliens. Through this timeframe, director Alvarez is expected to rejuvenate the profound tension that lies at the heart of both films. As he reflected,
I wanted to bring back the raw tension and claustrophobic horror that made the original ‘Alien’ so iconic,.
Alvarez’s engagement with the mythology was meticulous. Consulting James Cameron early on in his writing process, Alvarez leaned into a deleted scene from Aliens, which depicted children running among workers in a space colony. This concept was pivotal for envisioning how adolescents might evolve in such environments and the repercussions they’d face upon reaching adulthood.
A Fresh Perspective
The lead character in Alien: Romulus, Rain Carradine, diverges from Ellen Ripley yet tributes her spirit. Spaeny emphasized that while Rain embodies a distinct kind of survivor, she undeniably draws strength from Ripley’s archetype. Alvarez confirmed this sentiment by noting how Spaeny had consistently been his primary choice for this role, viewing her unique blend of vulnerability and resilience as an ideal fit for Rain’s tumultuous journey beyond Jackson’s Star mining colony.
A Highly-Anticipated Release
The imminent release of Alien: Romulus on August 16 has sparked enthusiasm not only among franchise devotees but also within broader cinematic circles. Focusing on themes of isolation, terror, and human perseverance against overwhelming odds, the film continues to align itself with its celebrated predecessors.
