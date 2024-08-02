Alien Romulus Comic-Con Trailer Reveals More Xenomorph Action

The horrors of space are coming to life in Alien: Romulus, as highlighted by its recent preview at San Diego Comic-Con.
During the Hall H event, attendees were thrilled by glimpses of new footage featuring fan-favorite xenomorphs and more. Director Fede Álvarez was joined by actors Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, and Spike Fearn on July 26 to discuss their roles and showcase scenes from the movie.
Xenomorphs Attack Hall H
One standout moment occurred when Álvarez was answering questions about his nightmares involving xenomorphs. Suddenly, the venue plunged into darkness. Animatronic creatures appeared on screen, seemingly invading the crowd and stage. As alarms blared, an actor portraying a victim was dramatically “attacked” by a facehugger, much to the audience’s delight.
Authentic Terror and Practical Effects
Álvarez emphasized his commitment to practical effects over CGI, even expressing strong opinions by saying that
VFX is fucking boring. The director was hands-on with puppeteering facehuggers for some sequences. His dedication to authenticity shines through as shown during scenes where actress Cailee Spaeny endured long takes with terrifyingly realistic Xenomorphs.
A Memorable Promotion
The event also involved distributing facehugger masks to the Hall H attendees.
They’re protecting the Shadow bike like the pope.) further added a memorable visual touch to the promotion.
Revisiting Classic Themes with a New Twist
Alien: Romulus promises a return to its roots while adding fresh narrative elements. Fede Álvarez states that this film will focus on sibling relationships under dire circumstances. He explained that this was a crucial theme, asking
‘Would you die for your brother or sister?’
A Promising Cast on a Packed Schedule
Spaeny and Jonsson shared insights into working with practical effects. Jonsson recalled an intense take where he ended up detaching his retina while fighting a Xenomorph puppet, adding context to the lurking dangers on set. Meanwhile, Spaeny is fresh off her success from Civil War, balancing an already busy schedule with multiple upcoming projects.
Alien: Romulus, distributed by 20th Century Studios and produced by Ridley Scott, will hit theaters on August 16. The Comic-Con event certainly generated excitement with new footage showcasing more xenomorph action than ever before.
