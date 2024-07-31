Alien Romulus Cast Talks New Terrifying Sci-Fi Movie

Get ready for a spine-tingling experience as 20th Century Studios drops the final trailer for “Alien: Romulus”. Advance tickets are now available, promising a return to the franchise’s terrifying roots. The film is slated to hit Australian theaters on August 15, 2024.
In “Alien: Romulus”, a group of young space colonizers finds themselves scrounging the depths of an eerie, abandoned space station where they encounter the most terrifying life form in the universe. This return to form is directed by Fede Alvarez, with Cailee Spaeny (“Civil War”) starring as Rain and David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy”) playing her android foster brother, Andy.
‘Alien: Romulus’ is produced by original ‘Alien’ director Ridley Scott and producer Walter Hill along with Michael Pruss. Ridley Scott, who helmed the original ‘Alien’, returns to produce alongside collaborators Elizabeth Cantillon and Brent O’Connor.
The dynamic between Rain and Andy is pivotal to the story. Director Alvarez explains,
When her father was dying, he left Andy to be a kind of caretaker. But Andy is a bit damaged and he’s an older model. So more than a surrogate father, he becomes a younger brother to her. And that was always the heart of the story: this relationship between the two… and how that relationship unfolds once shit hits the fan.
A Closer Look at the Cast and Crew
Joining Spaeny and Jonsson are Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”) and Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”). Merced hints at an intense atmosphere saying,
Yeah. I watched a ton of fan reactions to the teaser trailer and a lot of people were saying that it reminds them of Alien: Isolation if it were a movie, because it’s a game. So, I would say it’s very claustrophobic, it’s very dark, and it’s very authentic to the first one. A lot of respect is paid and due to the original.
Behind the scenes, Alvarez co-writes with Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe 2”) based on the world’s beloved characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.
The Vision of Ridley Scott Lives On
Ridley Scott’s influence permeates this latest installment.
I like the shots prowling around the corridors. I was the operator, so we designed the set just wide enough to get a dolly down or it was all handheld. We built the lights into the set…
The veteran filmmaker has always paid meticulous detail to set design and ambiance.
Follow Us