Alien Romulus Brings Larger Than Life Xenomorphs and Practical Effects to the Big Screen

The allure of space horror draws audiences once again with the upcoming release of Alien: Romulus. This much-anticipated entry in the iconic franchise was a highlight at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, with the film’s team giving fans an early look.
Comic-Con Enthralls Fans
Actors Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, and Spike Fearn, along with director and co-writer Fede Álvarez, took to Hall H, sharing sneak peeks of the 20th Century Studios movie. Amid the excitement, Álvarez revealed an important insight: no prior homework is needed to enjoy this new installment.
For me, when you sit down in the theater, the logo shows up, the lights go down, I feel that this is it. This is the one that is going to change my life. And it’s kind of crazy because most movies are sh*t., Álvarez mentioned during his conversation with fans.
A Haunting Alien Encounter
The panel quickly turned into a theatrical experience as Álvarez responded to whether he has nightmares about the Alien universe’s infamous face-huggers and chest-bursters. Suddenly, Hall H went dark. Animatronic creatures were projected onto the screen and an actor onstage began convulsing before a miniature alien emerged from his chest, much to the crowd’s amazement.
Diving Into Practical Effects
Citing the original director Ridley Scott’s involvement, Álvarez clarified that this film harks back to its roots. Described as bringing back classic space-thriller elements, Alien: Romulus traces a group of young space colonizers encountering terrifying life forms in a derelict space station. The stars benefited from mostly practical effects provided by Weta Workshop, rather than CGI. Jonsson recounted how he accidentally detached his retina while filming with one of these practical creature effects.
The name Romulus, according to Álvarez, touches on brotherhood and themes of sacrifice between siblings. Unlike previous Alien movies that hover around trauma-induced human connections, this film dives deeper into familial bonds and love.
Cinematic Dreams Realized
Spaeny spoke highly of Álvarez’s direction by citing him as a visionary fan-oriented director. He stated:
I wanted to go back to the roots, to the era of the first film… We had the right guys because they worked on the originals. So for some creatures we needed those guys to nail the look and make them exactly as you’ve seen them in the past.
The cast also chimed in on their experiences facing off against these cinematic nightmares. Fearn humorously advised,
Just run, man. That’s what I’d do.
An Exciting Journey Awaits
Alien: Romulus, promising more Xenomorph action than ever before thanks to the practical magic courtesy of Weta Workshop, is set for theatrical release on August 16. As Alvarez noted during Comic-Con,
This is gonna be one hell of a ride!
