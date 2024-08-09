Alien Romulus Bridging the Gap Between Alien and Aliens

“What was so great about what Sigourney did, it was incredible; it holds such an iconic space in cinematic history,” Cailee Spaeny says about Sigourney Weaver’s legendary portrayal of Ellen Ripley in Alien. Now, directed by Fede Alvarez, Alien: Romulus stars Spaeny as Rain Carradine. In the film, she makes a pivotal decision to join space colonizers scavenging a decommissioned space station, unaware of the lurking horrors.
Set between Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien and James Cameron’s 1986 blockbuster Aliens, Alien: Romulus serves as an interquel linking these films. Alvarez met with Cameron early in the writing process. Drawing inspiration from a deleted scene from Aliens, which shows children running among the workers at the space colony, Alvarez imagined the ramifications of growing up in such an environment.
I remember thinking about what it would be like for teenagers to grow up in a colony so small and what would happen to them when they reached their early 20s,” Alvarez said in the press notes.
The character of Rain Carradine, played by Spaeny, is intended to echo Weaver’s indomitable Ripley. However, where Ripley battles Xenomorphs aboard the Nostromo, Rain must face similar terrifying monstrosities in her pursuit of freedom from Jackson’s Star mining colony.
The reason for setting Alien: Romulus between these two classic films involves not only continuity but ensuring thematic elements resonate with fans. Camin’s film had transitioned the franchise from horror to action, winning an Oscar nomination for Weaver’s powerhouse performance. Alvarez’s decision bridges this evolution while respecting the original tone.
With approval from both Scott and Cameron, Alvarez’s vision holds significant weight. This new look at Romulus centers on Spaeny’s Rain, whose resilience is paralleled to Weaver’s seminal character Ripley. Yet, unlike Ripley’s battle-hardened journey with Marines on another xenomorph hunt in Cameron’s sequel, Rain finds herself facing unimaginable terror in her quest for sanctuary.
Spaeny’s portrayal is influenced not only by her admiration for Weaver but also by her character’s dire circumstances. Left without parents and desperate for change, Rain’s story amplifies the desperation found within many colonies’ inhabitants under dire conditions. This portrayal adds another layer of survival instinct reminiscent of the very essence of Weaver’s fearless Ripley.
James Cameron is also someone I’ve met over the years, and when he found out I was doing it, we started chatting about it. So I had that conversation with him at the script level as well. Now he’s seen the movie and he loved it., comments Fede Alvarez.
The release date for AKien: Romulus is August 16th. For more insights and updates on this exciting addition to the Alien franchise, stay tuned!
