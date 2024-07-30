Alicent’s Journey in the Woods in House of the Dragon Episode 7

In the latest twist of House of the Dragon, Episode 7 titled “The Red Sowing,” Olivia Cooke’s portrayal of Alicent Hightower takes a surprising turn as she ventures out of the confines of King’s Landing. Accompanied by Kingsguard knight Ser Rickard Thorne, Alicent is seen camping and swimming in a serene lake, raising questions among viewers about the significance of these scenes.
Olivia Cooke offered clarity on Alicent’s motives during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, explaining,
Alicent needs to get out of King’s Landing to figure out the longevity of her house, family, and herself. This reflects Alicent’s desperation to protect her family and plot without the shadow of Aemond looming over her decisions.
The woods scenes serve more than just a visual respite. With her daughter Helaena often in focus during these explanations, Cooke adds depth to Alicent’s motivations.
I think her daughter Helaena—and trying to protect her—is at the forefront of her mind, lending urgency to Alicent’s actions beyond mere political strategy.
One pivotal moment shows Alicent swimming alone in the lake. This scene could be interpreted as a form of self-purification. According to Cooke,
This felt like a baptism. Stripping the outer layer, and that f-cking collar [laughs]. Her getting into the lake on her own is embryonic…the start of the rest of her life. The intense scrutiny she faces for her relationship with Criston Cole could be driving this need for renewal.
A central aspect of this episode is also the spiritual bond Alicent shares with Ser Rickard Thorne. His unwavering loyalty provides a counterpoint to Alicent’s inner turmoil and desire for control. The visually stunning sequences showcasing his valor highlight his integral role in Alicent’s journey.
Cooke’s insight into Alicent reveals a character caught between fear for her daughter’s safety and the chaotic political landscape. Her scenes suggest strategic contemplation while reinforcing a crucial theme—Alicent’s protective instincts towards Helaena. Trailers hint at troubling future developments with Aemond pressuring Helaena to leverage her dragon Dreamfyre for battle, further complicating Alicent’s predicament.
The duality of Alicent’s nature—her strong motherly instincts juxtaposed against a backdrop of brutal politics—is poignantly captured by Cooke’s performance. As conflicts between characters intensify and alliances shift, Olivia Cooke promises unexpected twists ahead.
With mounting pressures in the realms of both personal loyalty and political ambition, Alicent finds herself at a crossroads. How she navigates these turbulent waters will profoundly shape House Hightower’s future.
Follow Us