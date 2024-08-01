Alicent Hightower’s Struggles and Fate in House of the Dragon

Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower, has complex feelings about her character’s portrayal in House of the Dragon. At just 30 years old, playing a grandmother on screen is both a unique challenge and a point of contention for Cooke, especially considering the unrealistic age gaps with her on-screen children.
I have really complicated feelings towards it. If they can create dragons, they could have made me look younger – and then older. Or maybe they should have cast actors in their forties? It’s happened now and I’m grateful for the role, but I’ve just turned 30 and I’m playing a grandma. There is a real reticence to see women age on screen. A real reticence., says Olivia Cooke.
In the show’s narrative, Alicent’s journey is as intense as it gets. Her power dynamics within the realm are continually shifting. Feeling discarded and isolated, she briefly leaves King’s Landing to reevaluate her life’s direction and that of her daughter Helaena.
A Turbulent Journey
Alicent’s relationship with other key characters adds layers to her story. For example, her son Aemond’s ambitions fuel inevitable conflicts. In one scene, he pressures his sister Helaena to ride her dragon into battle despite her recent trauma from losing her young son. Alicent responds critically to Aemond saying,
You wish to rule the Seven Kingdoms, but you will reign over ruin and death.
Political Strife and Personal Struggles
The tension around Alicent isn’t only external but deeply personal too. Her interactions with Aemond highlight this as she navigates the treacherous waters of familial loyalty and personal ambition.
An Uncertain Path
Regarding Rhaenyra Targaryen’s approach to war, a critical incident highlights her wavering decision-making. She ventures to King’s Landing personally when sending a raven could have sufficed, costing her valuable time away from her council. This choice underpins Rhaenyra’s struggle with war tactics and leadership.
The Shockwave Within House Targaryen
Alicent’s fall from grace isn’t just political but deeply emotional as well. She experiences betrayal within her circle, notably with Larys Strong. Larys’ power over Alicent is complex; while initially perceived as a confidante, he later uses her vulnerabilities against her.
An Overview of Alicent’s Demise
As events escalate in the series, understanding the dynamics leading to Alicent’s ultimate fate is crucial. The plot becomes thicker with betrayal and mistrust within House Targaryen. After Ulf rides his dragon over King’s Landing, Aemond quickly pursues him back to Dragonstone, emphasizing the brewing storm within their ranks.
A Significant Note on Character Portrayals
Tensions between Alicent and other characters like Rhaenyra demonstrate how fractured relationships can influence outcomes on a grander scale in Westeros. The entire family dynamics are at stake, reflecting broader themes of power struggles within intricate relationships.
Follow Us