Alicent Hightower’s Pivotal Moments in House of the Dragon Episode 7

In the latest episode of House of the Dragon, we see an intense focus on Alicent Hightower, portrayed by Olivia Cooke. This penultimate episode showcases Alicent grappling with various emotions and strategic decisions.
A Key Scene in the Kingswood
Alicent’s story arc takes a significant turn when she leaves King’s Landing and ventures into the Kingswood with a guard. Feeling discarded and despondent, she uses this time to reflect on her life and plot her next moves without interference from her sons, Aemond or Aegon. Cooke mentions,
Alicent needs to get out of King’s Landing to figure out the longevity of her house, family, and herself.
A Moment of Solitude
The episode features a powerful scene where Alicent strips off her dress and floats on her back in a lake. This visual symbolization of cleansing offers viewers insights into her struggles with shame and guilt, particularly following her romantic involvement with Ser Criston Cole. Cooke describes this moment as almost baptismal, signaling a rebirth for Alicent.
This felt like a baptism, Cooke reveals, emphasizing its transformative nature.
Strategic Isolation
Despite Alicent’s apparent isolation, her influence within the series is far from negligible. In Episode 7, we witness Alicent involved in plotting and discussing crucial matters affecting the realm. Her role remains pivotal as she navigates through court politics and familial tensions.Alicent’s presence in Episode 7 was significant for the plot development. We still see her strategic mind at work even amidst personal turmoil.
Complex Relationships
The bonds among the characters mark another layer of complexity in Alicent’s narrative. Notably, Olivia Cooke provides insight into these dynamics:
It’s funny watching Rhaenyra’s journey… how she is just so overlooked. These connections complicate Alicent’s decisions and actions.
The Future of Alicent
Alicent’s fate remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: her character has experienced remarkable evolution from season’s beginning to its penultimate moments. She continues to grow, adapt, and challenge her circumstances. As we head into the season finale, viewers can expect further emotional depth and perhaps surprising twists involving our protagonist.
So, does Alicent die? In this episode, she is very much alive and plotting her next moves. The answer lies ahead as the season concludes with promising dramatic turns.
