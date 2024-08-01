Alicent Hightower’s Emotional Lake Scene in House of the Dragon Explored

Olivia Cooke’s portrayal of Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon has captured the attention of fans and critics alike. Cooke recently revealed she was taken aback by the scale of promotional efforts during a press tour in Paris, especially mistaking preparations for the Paris Olympics as part of HBO’s marketing strategy. This highlights both the overwhelming nature of modern TV show promotions and her immersion into her character.
Cooke’s character Alicent holds significant importance in Episode 7 of Season 2 despite a more isolated appearance. The episode shows her venturing into Kingswood, feeling discarded and despondent. Cooke comments:
Alicent needs to get out of King’s Landing to figure out the longevity of her house, family, and herself. The longevity of her life and her daughter’s [Helaena] life, and how sustainable it is at this point.
A crucial scene involves Alicent stripping down and entering a lake, an act without dialogue but heavy with symbolic meaning. This moment represents a cleansing or rebirth for Alicent, reflecting on her relationship with Ser Criston Cole and the shame she feels over their romantic involvement.
The Dynamics with Ser Criston Cole
The interaction between Alicent and Criston Cole lays a critical foundation for her development throughout the series. Show creator Miguel Sapochnik mentioned:
Emma D’Arcy suggested a certain affection, Olivia Cooke very much didn’t, which I think is actually closer to the characters they’re playing.
Alicent’s need to cleanse herself stems partly from her tumultuous relationship with Cole, driven by betrayal and unfulfilled desires. After an intense moment where Cole considers suicide but is stopped by Alicent, their bond becomes one of mutual scorn for Rhaenyra.
Introducing Daeron Targaryen
Besides focusing on Alicent’s current state, the show also introduces Daeron Targaryen, Alicent’s youngest son who plays a significant role in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.
This addition enriches Alicent’s narrative arc as she grapples with protecting her children from the court’s toxic environment.
The HBO show has decided to introduce Alicent’s youngest son following his absence from season 1. Fans will undoubtedly be glad to hear it as, in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, he plays a significant role.
Kingswood Scene Symbolism
The Kingswood scene where Alicent floats in the lake symbolizes shedding old burdens and potentially plotting new schemes away from King’s Landing’s watchful eyes.
This felt like a baptism… weirdly a coming-of-age moment for Alicent—the start of the rest of her life, what she’s about to do, and the woman she’s possibly about to become.
The Precarious Road Ahead
As we move towards the finale, fans eagerly anticipate how these developments will play out. Olivia Cooke notes that despite seeking temperance initially, Alicent is now focused on protecting her daughter Helaena against potential exploitation due to her unique abilities.
Temperance is something she still wants, but she knows it’s a lost cause at this point. I think her daughter Helaena—and trying to protect her—is at the forefront of her mind.
This symbolism within Episode 7 serves as a prelude to where loyalities and character arcs might evolve as we head towards what promises to be an explosive season finale for House of the Dragon.
Follow Us