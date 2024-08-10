Alexandre Aja Set to Direct Crawl Sequel with Horror Veterans on Board

by

Alexandre Aja Set to Direct Crawl Sequel with Horror Veterans on Board

Paramount Pictures is diving back into the depths with a sequel to Crawl, their 2019 gator-infested horror film. The studio has set its sights on a fall shoot in Europe.

Writing duties have been handed over to Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan, recognized for their work on horror flicks like Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and the time-travel narrative, Project Almanac.

Alexandre Aja, the French-born director known for his gripping horror films, including High Tension, will return to direct and produce, alongside Craig Flores and horror aficionado Sam Raimi. This trio also produced the original Crawl.

Alexandre Aja Set to Direct Crawl Sequel with Horror Veterans on Board

The original Crawl, penned by Michael and Shawn Rasmussen, featured Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper as a daughter-father duo trapped in their Florida home during a Category 5 hurricane while fending off several voracious alligators. Despite working with a modest budget of under $14 million, the movie generated $91.5 million, making it a profitable venture for Paramount.

Crawl 2 will introduce a new cast and transitions the setting from suburban Florida to the more perilous urban terrain of New York City.

The executive producers include Gregory Levasseur and Zainab Azizi.

Aja’s cinematic journey began with the French horror thriller High Tension, followed by his American studio debut – the intense 2006 remake of Wes Craven’s classic, The Hills Have Eyes. Other notable films in Aja’s oeuvre are the gloriously exaggerated Piranha 3D and Horns, an adaptation of Joe Hill’s novel featuring Daniel Radcliffe and Juno Temple.

Alexandre Aja Set to Direct Crawl Sequel with Horror Veterans on Board

In recent years, Deutschman and Pagan have actively developed various projects, including an untitled horror feature inspired by TikTok videos with Paramount and Original Films, as well as Every House Is Haunted, currently in development at Netflix with Corin Hardy attached to direct.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Exciting New Plot and Character Details for Moana 2 Revealed at Annecy Festival
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2024
Movie Review: Sweet Girl
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2022
The Future of 9-1-1: Lone Star in Question as Sierra McClain Exits
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2024
Mel Gibson to Direct Lethal Weapon 5 Ensuring a Faithful Sequel
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2024
Kenya Moore Exits The Real Housewives of Atlanta Amid Controversy
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2024
Breaking Down Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’: Every Twist
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.