Alexandra Daddario’s Most Iconic Roles in Movies & TV Shows

Actress Alexandra Daddario gained international recognition after her role in the first installment of the Percy Jackson film series. Although she was a new face to most film audiences, Daddario was no stranger to true television audiences of the early 2000s. The actress, whose career began at 16, remains one of the fastest-rising actresses in Hollywood.
Over the years, Alexandra Daddario has starred in several noteworthy productions on the big and small screen. Several of her films have been box-office successes, with Daddario starring in a few Emmy-nominated TV shows. Here are Alexandra Daddario’s most iconic roles in movies and TV shows.
All My Children (2002-2003)
Alexandra Daddario made her acting debut on ABC’s TV soap opera All My Children. She joined the cast in 2002 in a recurring role as Laurie Lewis. Daddario appeared in 43 episodes of the show from 2003 to 2002, when she exited the show.
White Collar (2009-2011)
White Collar was Alexandra Daddario’s first prominent role as an actress. She was cast as Kate Moreau in a recurring role. Introduced in season 1, Daddario’s character was Neal Caffrey’s (Matt Bomer) girlfriend. Much of White Collar’s first and second season story arc focused on Daddario’s character’s disappearance and murder. However, she makes recurring appearances throughout the seasons. Daddario’s character died in a plane explosion, later revealed to have been orchestrated by Vincent Adler (Andrew McCarthy), the CEO of a massive hedge fund that turned out to be a Ponzi Scheme.
Percy Jackson Film Series
In the film industry, actors are often defined by their breakout roles. Alexandra Daddario is more popularly remembered for her role in the Percy Jackson film series than any other. She joined the film series in its first installment, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010). Cast as Annabeth Chase, Daddario has played the character in two live-action movies. Annabeth Chase, like in Rick Riordan‘s novels, is a demigod. She is the daughter of Athena, as well as Percy Jackson’s (Logan Lerman) romantic foil. Alexandra Daddario reprised the role in the sequel, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013). At the Teen Choice Award in 2010, Alexandra Daddario was nominated for Choice Movie: Female Breakout Star.
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2011)
Moving on from playing Athena’s daughter in the sequel, Alexandra Daddario led the cast of the slasher film Texas Chainsaw 3D (2011). The movie was created as a direct sequel to the 1974 movie The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Texas Chainsaw 3D was far from being a critic favorite, but it was a commercial success. It grossed $47.3 million on a $20 million budget. It was Daddario’s second film in the horror genre, where she plays the lead cast. With the success of Bereavement (2010) the year before, Daddario quickly positioned herself to join the League of Scream Queens. Alexandra Daddario’s performance did not go unnoticed, as she was nominated for Best Scared-as-S**t Performance at the 2013 MTV Movie Award.
San Andreas (2015)
Alexandra Daddario starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Carla Gugino in director Brad Peyton’s 2015 disaster film San Andreas. Daddario played Blake Gaines, the daughter of Johnson and Gugino’s characters. The movie followed the events after the San Andreas Fault occurred, leading to massive earthquakes that devastated the West Coast of the United States. While the top cast received praise for their performance, critics tore down the movie’s plot and characters. Nevertheless, San Andreas was a commercial success, grossing $474 million on a $110 million production budget. Daddario was nominated for Choice Movie Actress: Action at the 2015 Teen Choice Award.
Baywatch (2017)
The first time a Baywatch movie was announced for production was in 2004. Unsurprisingly, it remained in development hell until sometime in mid-2015. The Baywatch TV series was the most-watched series in the 90s, attracting over 1.1 billion weekly audiences. A movie adaptation needed to appeal to billions of dedicated fans. With Dwayne Johnson cast as Mitch Buchannon, a role played by David Hasselhoff, there were many expectations on who would play the female lead.
Starring alongside Zac Efron (Matt Brody) and Priyanka Chopra (Victoria Leeds), Alexandra Daddario played the iconic role of Summer Quinn. In the TV series, actress Nicole Eggert played the role of Summer Quinn. Critics may not have been impressed by the Baywatch movie, but Box Office numbers indicated audiences were more than delighted. Baywatch (2017) grossed $177.9 million in its theatrical run worldwide, against a $65–69 million production budget. Alexandra Daddario was nominated for Choice Movie Actress: Comedy at the Teen Choice Award in 2017.
The White Lotus (2021)
With the success of The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario’s performance is a worthy mention. Daddario joined the cast of the dark comedy anthology series in season 1. Although she didn’t return in season 2, Daddario had a stellar performance as Rachel Patton. Her character was a struggling journalist who favored clickbait jobs. She was also newlywed to the wealthy real estate agent Shane Patton (Jake Lacy). For her performance, Alexandra Daddario received a few accolades and recognition. She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Award.
Mayfair Witches
Alexandra Daddario’s most recent project on the small screen is the AMC supernatural thriller drama series Mayfair Witches. No stranger to the horror drama, Daddario leads the cast as Rowan Fielding. The character is introduced as a neurosurgeon. However, she discovers she is the heir to a Mayfair dynasty, a generation of powerful witches. As such, she’s haunted by a sinister spirit. Mayfair Witches was renewed for a second season in February 2023. Besides Alexandra Daddario’s iconic roles in movies and TV shows, read about the 10 Iconic Kristen Stewart Roles That Defined Her Career.
Watch Alexandra Daddario in Mayfair Witches on AMC
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!