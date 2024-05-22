‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star, Billy Brown, Dead at 68

On February 7, 2021, TV personality Billy Brown passed away. He was 68 years of age. The star and patriarch of Discovery Channel‘s reality series Alaskan Bush People died of a seizure, which was confirmed by his son shortly after via Instagram.
Brown’s son Bear wrote: “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend, a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed.” Even years after his passing, Alaskan Bush People still gains traction to this day. So, in honor of his name, let’s break down the life and career of Billy Brown, iconic TV personality and world renowned naturalist and adventurer.
The Early Days of a TV Legend
Billy Brown’s naturalist and adventurous ways started from a young age. However, they were culminated from tragic circumstances. He was born on December 3, 1952, in Fort Worth, Texas, United States, and grew up in an upper-middle-class suburb. However, his childhood took a dramatic turn when he was just 16 years old, and his mother, father, and sister died in a plane crash. This devastating event led to a series of tragic circumstances.
According to The Sun, Brown was coerced into being emancipated from his family’s fortune at a young age. From here, Billy’s life took a nomadic turn as he wandered the country during his teenage years, eventually finding stability as a commercial fisherman in the North Pacific. He later married his wife Ami and together they had seven children, including five sons and two daughters, creating the Brown family that fans of the Discovery Channel have come to know and love.
How Billy Brown and His Family Rose to Fame
Alaskan Bush People is a docudrama-style reality television series that premiered on the Discovery Channel on May 6, 2014, following the Brown family’s extraordinary journey as they attempt to survive in the harsh wilderness of Alaska. The show chronicles the family’s decision to abandon modern society and move to the most remote part of Alaska, driven by their disdain for the government and its perceived influence on their lives. With no intention of seeking assistance from the outside world, the Brown family – led by Billy Brown and his wife Ami – set out to live off the land, relying on their skills and resourcefulness to fend for themselves. As they navigate the challenges of their new life, cameras capture their daily struggles and triumphs, offering a glimpse into the unorthodox lifestyle of this unconventional family. The show last aired in 2022 for its 14th season.
Will Alaskan Bush People Carry On Without Billy Brown?
As such a tight-knit family, the death of Billy Brown totally rocked the entire family. Season 14 of Alaskan Bush People ended in December 2022 and left fans wondering if another season was coming despite the death of Billy. The final season saw some of the family members step away from the cameras to look after their mother Ami. However, the others remained the faces of the show. As of yet, Season 15 has not been confirmed. But considering that the show gains viewership year-by-year, another season doesn’t seem completely out of the question.
What’s more, after his death, Billy’s son Bear hinted that the show would live on via a post on his Instagram. He wrote: “We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time. God Bless Everyone!” Yet, if a new season does happen, Matt Brown will likely not return, as he now lives a quiet life away from fame in Loomis, Washington, working as a farmhand.
Billy Brown’s Legacy Lives On
Only three weeks after the passing of Billy Brown, the Brown family partnered with the Discovery Channel to honor their patriarch. Shortly after, The Legacy of Billy Brown was aired and subsequently added to the Discovery Plus platform. The episode saw the family reflect on Billy, with the children telling stories of their upbringing and life on their Alaskan property. The special episode also boasted never-before-seen footage and interviews of Billy.
Billy Brown was described as “a man guided by his faith and a thrill for adventure,” and “the heart and soul of the Wolfpack.” When speaking with People, a spokesperson for Discovery said: “He has been part of the Discovery family for years — a trailblazer, a lovely man and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.” Want to read more about Alaskan Bush People? Here’s why season 11 was a standout season.