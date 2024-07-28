Aisha Tyler Remembers Matthew Perry’s Warm Support on Friends Set

Fond Memories of the Friends Set
As she looked back fondly on her time on Friends, Aisha Tyler shared a touching moment involving the late Matthew Perry. During an appearance on the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast, Tyler recalled the first episode she taped for the hit sitcom in 2003.
Perry’s Encouraging Words
Tyler was preparing to take her first bow in front of a live audience when Perry leaned in and said,
Get ready for your life to change. She described this as a kind and generous remark that significantly boosted her confidence. Despite her nervousness, it was words like this that made her feel welcome on set.
A Life-Changing Moment
It was a really sweet, kind thing to say to someone who’s just petrified and just trying not to pee on herself a little bit from fear, Tyler added. This moment stayed with her throughout her career, reminding her of the excitement and challenges she faced as a newcomer to the show.
The Role of Charlie Wheeler
Aisha Tyler played Dr. Charlie Wheeler, the love interest for characters Ross (David Schwimmer) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc). Despite her initial lack of acting experience, she eventually starred in nine episodes spanning seasons nine and ten. Her role also broke new ground as she was the first Black person to have a recurring role on the series.
Taylor’s Growth from Observing Perry
During her time on Friends, Tyler observed Matthew Perry closely and learned how to tell jokes perfectly by watching himwork. This experience has continued to benefit her career. Matthew Perry had acted since he was ten, which explains his deft influence on newer actors like Aisha.
Perry’s Legacy and Reflections
Perry, who openly discussed his struggles with addiction in his memoir, was remembered by Tyler as having
a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled. His impact wasn’t just professional but also personal for those who worked closely with him.
Follow Us