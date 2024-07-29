Aisha Tyler Reflects on Joining Friends and Cherished Moment with Matthew Perry

Aisha Tyler is reflecting on her time on Friends more than two decades after landing a role on the hit NBC sitcom.

The actress, 53, recalled auditioning for the series in 2003 when she was doing stand-up comedy and taking acting classes. By the time I auditioned for Friends, I had seen every episode of Friends — like every single one, she revealed. Which didn’t make me confident. It just made me know, well, I know how to tell a Friends joke. But like, am I gonna do it well?

The Audition Process

Tyler reflected on reading with David Schwimmer, who portrayed Ross Geller. She described Schwimmer as lovely and mentioned that the experience was quite intimidating.

The Role and Filming Experience

When Tyler landed the part of Ross’ girlfriend, Charlie Wheeler, she became the first Black person to have a recurring role on the beloved comedy. Initially booked for four episodes, she ended up appearing in nine. Each week brought the unique experience of taping before a live audience. At the end, it’s very much like theater, you do a curtain call, then everybody bows.

A Memorable Moment with Matthew Perry

One particular memory stood out from her first episode taping. As she waited for her cue during the curtain call, Matthew Perry leaned in and told her warmly: Get ready for your life to change. Reflecting on this moment, Tyler shared that it was a sweet and generous thing to say. Those words left a lasting impression on her as they indeed marked a turning point in her career.

A Tribute to Matthew Perry

Perry’s sudden passing in October 2023 at age 54 had a significant impact on friends and fans alike. Remembering her friend and co-star fondly: I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work. And I will never forget the moment he leaned in, on my first night of taping Friends, to tell me warmly, ‘get ready for your life to change,’ she said.

Perry was known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, bringing comic relief and emotional depth to the character. As one of Ross’s college buddies, Chandler’s quick wit and sarcastic humor were staples of the series.

