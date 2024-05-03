Airbnb Offers Pixar’s Up House Experience with a Unique Twist

Dreaming Big with Airbnb’s New Icons Category
Ever imagined drifting off in a floating house inspired by Pixar’s Up? Airbnb’s latest venture into their new ‘Icons’ category may just fulfill that dream. This new offering boasts extravagant experiences that spiral away from the typical, featuring some of the grandest names across various industries.
Exploring Airbnb’s Magic With Icons
Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, articulated the aim behind these exclusive offerings.
Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination — until now, Chesky proclaimed, emphasizing their commitment to mixing digital design with tangible magic.
What’s Special About the Up House?
The ‘Up’ house, recreated with careful attention to detail, not only features Carl’s whimsical living space but is hoisted by more than 8,000 balloons above the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico. The idea sprung from Airbnb's vision to blend iconic cinematic elements with real-world experiences.
The Icons Experience
This category isn’t only about locations; it’s about creating milestones. From intimate music sessions with Doja Cat to adrenaline-packed evenings at Kevin Hart’s secret speakeasy, each experience promises uniqueness. Airbnb is making these one-in-a-lifetime stays accessible at less than $100 per visit, though opportunities are limited and participants are selected through a lottery system.
The Catch with Staying at the Up House
While staying in this fairy-tale airborne abode sounds idyllic, there is a hitch. The fantasy comes at no financial cost but gaining entry relies purely on chance through a selection process involving applicants sharing their unique perspectives relating to the icon.
Airbnb's Broader Horizon
Expanding beyond just accommodation, Airbnb is venturing into curating immersive experiences with an eye for creativity and cultural connections. Chesky notes the shift:
We’re not historically known for making anything. We’re a platform, signifying a leap towards more interactive and imaginative engagements.