Star Wars Celebration of 2023 gave us a lot of exciting new announcements and reveals about upcoming content from a galaxy far, far away. One of those pieces of news is all about the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka. The series was first announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy during Disney Investor Day in December 2020.
The show will be produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who were also responsible for the successful Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The show is expected to take place after the events of Star Wars: Rebels and will follow Ahsoka as she searches for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn. After seeing the brand new trailer, there’s a particular Ahsoka Season 1 theory pertaining to exactly what the new series will be about.
How Ahsoka Became So Important To Star Wars
The live-action Ahsoka series continues the adventures of the character who was first introduced in the animated The Clone Wars series. While initially divisive, Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) quickly became a fan favorite. So much so that some of the stranger story arcs of The Clone Wars and Rebels centered around Ahsoka. She’s one of the stronger new characters in the entire Star Wars franchise and has only existed in animated form. That is, until The Mandalorian.
Ahsoka made her first live-action appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Acting as a backdoor pilot, the episode set up the character’s motivations and her quest in this new live-action world. Piggybacking on that appearance, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) gets her own show set in the Mando-verse of Star Wars timeline. The Mandalorian episode was all about Ahsoka on the hunt for someone — Grand Admiral Thrawn (voiced by Lars Mikkelsen in Rebels). Thrawn was the major villain for the entire Rebels animated series, and Ahsoka featured heavily in many arcs.
Ahsoka Season 1 Theory Involves The Rebels Finale
Ahsoka’s connection to Thrawn is relevant, as the finale of Rebels saw Thrawn go missing along with the main protagonist of the series, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Grey). In the Rebels finale, Ahsoka teamed up with another character, Sabine Wren (voiced by Tiya Sircar), to search for Ezra Bridger. Ahsoka seeking Thrawn in The Mandalorian makes it seem like she is continuing her hunt for Ezra after that scene in Rebels. However, this Ahsoka season 1 theory may provide an alternative idea of when the series takes place in relation to Rebels.
Dave Filoni’s Comments Lends Credence To Ahsoka Season 1 Theory
Recently, Star Wars released the full Ahsoka teaser trailer, which provides a lot of context for the new show. We finally get to see Sabine Wren in live-action (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), along with Ahsoka. However, a line in the trailer implies that the two haven’t been together the whole time. Sabine tells Ahsoka that ‘it’s been a while’, to which Ahsoka replies, ‘ … things have changed’. If Ahsoka Season 1 is continuing after the events of that scene in Rebels, they should have already been together.
However, Dave Filoni himself said the contrary. In a Vanity Fair interview, Filoni addressed the timeline of events between Rebels, Ahsoka’s appearance in The Mandalorian, and the Ahsoka series. Filoni mentions that events in Star Wars are non-linear and don’t necessarily happen in chronological order. That last scene in Rebels with Ahsoka and Sabine going to look for Ezra could happen after the events of The Mandalorian and the Ahsoka series.
How Ahsoka Season 1 Theory Leads To Ezra Bridger
Season 1 of Ahsoka’s events could potentially lead to Rebels‘ finale scene, where Ahsoka and Sabine go looking for Ezra. Ahsoka is investigating the rumors or rumblings of Grand Admiral Thrawn, in The Mandalorian, hoping it’ll lead to Ezra. Eventually, she seeks help from Sabine and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to investigate these rumors.
Ahsoka Season 1 will feature these heroes as they try to deal with the threat of a returned Thrawn. It doesn’t seem like Ezra Bridger will appear in the main story, despite Mean Esfandi being cast to play him. The character may possibly appear in flashbacks, given the hologram of him in his flight gear.
However, the trailer confirms that sometime in Ahsoka season 1, Thrawn appears. But despite that, the mystery of where Ezra Bridger is will be solved. So, Ahsoka Season 1 may end up being a recreation of that final scene of Rebels. Thrawn’s existence proves to them that Ezra is most likely also alive and well. Somewhere. Ahsoka Season 1 premieres on Disney+ in August 2023.
