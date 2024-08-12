AGT Season 19: Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer Controversy and Top 44 Revealed

From singing sensations to quirky comedians, America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 19 has showcased a diverse range of acts. The performers have poured their hearts out on stage, vying for the coveted Golden Buzzer and the ultimate prize of $1 million. However, recent developments leading up to the announcement of the Top 44 have sparked discussions, especially surrounding Sofia Vergara’s controversial Golden Buzzer act.
Sofia Vergara’s Controversial Golden Buzzer Choice
Sofia Vergara, known for her roles in Modern Family and numerous other projects, garnered significant attention with her Golden Buzzer pick this season. Her selection of the Argentinian Malambo company Legión raised eyebrows. During her appraisal, Vergara said,
For me, you guys have to do something spectacular… And…that was spectacular. I thought it was amazing. I had never seen anything like that. And that’s exactly why I’m going to do this.
However, not all comments were favorable. During another act’s performance, she remarked,
I guess the other judges are so fascinated with you guys because for them this is something so different..I’m South American; I’ve seen this dance many times. This reaction drew boos from the audience and highlighted a cultural gap in perceptions.
The Public Reaction
Viewers and fans quickly took to social media expressing mixed emotions about Sofia Vergara’s decision and commentary. The backlash was palpable and underscored the differing views on what defines an exceptional act. As one fan tweeted, “Never expected that from Sofia!” It’s undeniable that her choices have added an intriguing layer to this season’s narrative.
The Top 44 Contestants Start Live Performances Soon
Following eight electrifying episodes filled with excitement and anticipation, the top 44 contestants of AGT Season 19 are now gearing up for the live shows. As revealed, over the course of four quarterfinal rounds, these performances will be judged by Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara. Hosting duties remain with Terry Crews.
Live Shows Schedule Announced
The live shows are set to begin on Tuesday, August 13 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) and will run each week till September 18, culminating in a two-week finale event. Results shows will follow on Wednesday nights starting August 14 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT). This season introduces a greater number of Golden Buzzers than ever before, signaling fierce competition as contestants perform for America’s vote.
Tune in to NBC every Tuesday and catch all AGT episodes next day on Peacock to stay updated with who progresses towards winning that golden ticket to stardom.
A Brief Pause Due To The Olympics
No new episodes aired on August 6 as NBC shifted focus to the thrilling final week of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Highlights included the Women’s 10-meter platform diving and various track and field events that displayed Team USA’s remarkable prowess.
The spotlight now returns to AGT as viewers eagerly anticipate which acts will make their mark and resonate with judges and fans alike. Will Sofia’s Golden Buzzer act redeem itself? We’ll find out soon enough.
