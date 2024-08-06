Aemond Targaryen’s Surprising Depth in House of the Dragon Season 2

If any TV show proved it, it was Game of Thrones: people love their villains. Characters with more edge, the unpredictable ones with *a lot of baggage*, are always compelling on-screen. Just as viewers were drawn to Daenerys Targaryen or Jaime Lannister, House of the Dragon fans are fascinated by Aemond Targaryen.
With a more understated role for Daemon this season, another white-haired, devious Targaryen steps into the spotlight. Aemond, played by *Ewan Mitchell*, has emerged as a remarkably determined and surprisingly emotional character. He was bullied by his brother, Aegon, and his uncles Jacaerys and Lucerys in the past, leading to his significant disfigurement where Luke cut out his eye.
I think it’s that shared history that they have. It’s their two characters’ trajectories finally accumulating at this crescendo… Ewan Mitchell discussed Aemond’s relationship dynamics in an interview.
The Transformation of Aemond Targaryen
As season 2 progresses, viewers see Aemond paired with Vhagar, the largest dragon alive in Westeros. This duo becomes one of the most formidable forces seen so far. While Aemond’s brutal actions **like murdering** Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys cannot be forgotten, he’s not simply a one-dimensional villain.
A New Dynamic in the Brothel Scene
The most recent episodes offer further insights into Aemond’s character development. For instance, in Episode 203, during a moment with the prostitute Sylvi, he reveals that he regrets killing Luke. This vulnerability adds layers to his otherwise ruthless persona.
Tensions Among Targaryens
Aegon’s teasing at the brothel pushes Aemond to the brink. Their **confrontations** not only underline their sibling rivalry but also showcase Aemond’s aspiration for power. Unlike Aegon, who struggles with confidence and capability, Aemond is resolute and strategic. This becomes obvious during their conflicting encounters at Rook’s Rest.
The Battle at Rook’s Rest
The battle scene at Rook’s Rest is intensely gripping. Aemond soars above on Vhagar unleashing fiery destruction, not hesitating even when his brother becomes collateral damage. The dynamic of him battling alongside Ser Criston Cole to entice a dragon from Rhaenyra’s side exemplifies his calculative spirit.
A Leader with a Fierce Determination
With King **Aegon II** injured after a skirmish that left him vulnerable, *Aemond* steps up as regent. This shift invigorates the pacing of the series as he refuses to remain idle while Daemon gathers an army in Riverlands. In a conversation with *Criston*, Aemond’s confidence shines through:
My uncle is a challenge I welcome if he dares face me.
Unfolding Alliances
This latest episode also brings deep internal conflicts to light. As Alicent meets Rhaenyra secretly to urge her daughter-in-law to take action against King’s Landing, the stakes rise dramatically.
A Future Unpredictable as Ever
Ewan Mitchell splendidly brings forth Aemond’s complexity: he’s ambitious, ruthless yet burdened by choices he made—factors shaping him into a multi-faceted anti-hero rather than a clear-cut villainous trope.
