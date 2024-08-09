Adam Sandler’s New Comedy Special Love You Premieres on Netflix

Netflix fans have been eagerly waiting, and now the wait is finally over. Adam Sandler is back with his new comedy special Adam Sandler: Love You. This marks his first special in six years, following the well-received 100% Fresh, which premiered in 2018.
Directorial Debut for Josh Safdie
This new special is particularly intriguing because it is directed by Josh Safdie, renowned for his work on Uncut Gems. Fans of both Sandler and Safdie are excited to see how this collaboration pans out in a stand-up comedy context.
A Peek into the Trailer
The trailer for Love You shows Sandler strumming his guitar and declaring his love for the audience multiple times. There’s a touch of chaos when a dog strolls out to the audience, prompting him to ask,
What the fuck is happening?
Sandler’s Unique Appeal
Josh Safdie once said,
We grew up with him, and his work was so important to us… If everyone can just accept that he’s a great actor, that he’s the only person who could make those great, iconic movies—no one else could make ‘Happy Gilmore’, only Adam Sandler.
The Impact of Ongoing Strikes
It’s worth noting that this comedy special comes amid the ongoing WGA strike, which has affected numerous productions including late-night talk shows and current TV seasons. Many projects have been put on hold, making this special a delightful respite for fans during these times.
A Look Back and What’s Ahead
This isn’t Sandler’s first rodeo with Netflix specials. Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, released in 2018 and directed by Steven Brill, received wide acclaim. Now with Love You, fans are more than excited to see what’s new in store.
Release Date to Mark on Your Calendar
Adam Sandler: Love You premieres on Netflix on August 27. Fans can look forward to a blend of humor, music, and genuine moments that showcase why Sandler’s stand-up act remains unrivaled.
