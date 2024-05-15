One of the few actors who made recurring appearances on both Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer television series, Adam J. Harrington is a seasoned Canadian-American actor and producer. His television credits include guest-starring roles on Dexter, Supernatural, The Secret Circle, The Rookie, Queer as Folk, Daytime Divas, and Parks and Recreation. While his television roles take center stage in his career, Harrington has played notable parts in such films as House of the Dead (2003), Lucky (2011), and The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards (2015).
Repped by Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment, Adam J. Harrington transitioned from a different field to become an actor. His passion for the arts began early, but he got his MSc before launching his acting career. After over two decades, Harrington’s career choice remains the right call for what it’s worth. Keep reading for more revealing facts about the Canadian-American actor.
Adam J. Harrington Was Born and Raised In Ontario
While he regularly works in the United States, Adam J. Harrington is originally from Canada. He was born in Hamilton, Ontario, on November 26, 1972, where he spent his formative years. Harrington graduated from Burlington Central High School and furthered his studies to the master’s level in Canada.
The actor graduated from the University of Guelph College where he won the 1989 Royal Model Search. He received a master’s degree in marine biology before going into professional acting. To avoid confusing him with an American voice actor named Adam Harrington, he added the initial of his middle name, John, to his official name.
He Made His Film Debut In 1996
Adam J. Harrington’s film debut was in the 1996 short film, The Principles of Karma. He made another minor appearance in Wounded (1996) and portrayed Ken in Y2K (1999). Harrington starred in the film Sanctimony as Hank in 2000 and the next year, he was seen as Jason Marquette in Valentine and played Team Snownook Leader in Out Cold. After performing in the short film Good Morning (2002), Harrington appeared in his first big role on the big screen, starring as Agent Thomas Rogan in House of the Dead.
Throughout the 2000s, Harrington appeared in more feature films, including Connie and Carla (2004), Surviving My Mother (2007), Passchendaele (2008), and The Ugly Truth (2009). He starred in three films in 2011 – as Rob in Life of Lemon, Steve Mason in Lucky, and Bryce in Faces in the Crowd. His last film role was as Henry in The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards (2015).
Adam J. Harrington Has an Extensive Television Career
On television, Adam J. Harrington made his debut in 1996, appearing in 3 episodes of The Outer Limits. Throughout the 1990s, the 6-foot-1-inch tall actor made guest appearances on shows such as Millenium, Breaker High, Viper, The Crow: Stairway to Heaven, and Da Vinci’s Inquest. Harrington added television films to his credits in the early 2000s, including Till Dad Do Us Part (2001), Dead in a Heartbeat (2002), and Deep Evil (2004).
Adam J. Harrington joined the cast of Queer as Folk as Connor James and Show Me Yours as Dr. Benjamin Chase in 2004. He landed one of his longest-running roles on Whistler as Ryan McKaye, appearing in 26 episodes of the teen drama series from 2006 to 2007. Harrington also had recurring roles on popular television shows like Dexter as Agent Ray Walker, The Secret Circle as Ethan Conant, Luck as Dennis Bowman, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Ronald Basderic, Station 19, and Daytime Divas as Jason Abel.
In 2020, Harrington was cast as FBI Agent Jack Brenner on Bosch. The role spanned through 9 episodes but Harrington is yet to join the show’s sequel, Bosch: Legacy. However, he was cast as Jeff Trammell on The Lincoln Lawyer, joining the league of actors who played recurring roles on both Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer. Harrington made his General Hospital debut in February 2024. He has appeared in multiple episodes of the long-running daytime television soap opera.
Adam J. Harrington Is Well-versed In Video Games
Beyond his film and television credits, Adam J. Harrington is a known voice actor in video games. He gained major acclaim for his voice performance as Roy Earle in the 2011 video game L.A. Noire. Harrington voiced King Xola in the 2014 parody role-playing video game – Fearless Fantasy and Tyson Latchford in Battlefield Hardline (2015). For his captivating portrayal of Sindri in the 2018 video game God of War and its sequel God of War Ragnarök (2022), Harrington received a British Academy Games Award nomination for Performer in a Supporting Role.