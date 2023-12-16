Adam Driver’s ‘SNL’ Skits & Their Hidden Meanings

Adam Driver, known for his intense roles in films like Marriage Story and Star Wars, has also made a splash on the Saturday Night Live stage. His range as an actor is evident in his comedic performances that often carry deeper messages beneath the humor. Let’s explore the hidden meanings behind some of his most memorable SNL skits.
Adam Driver as Matt the Radar Technician
In a skit that’s become a fan favorite, Adam Driver plays Kylo Ren disguised as Matt the Radar Technician. This parody of Undercover Boss pokes fun at workplace dynamics and the absurdity of trying to blend in when you’re the boss. Dude, Matt straight up sucks! exclaims a co-worker, highlighting how even in disguise, leadership qualities (or lack thereof) are hard to hide. The skit also touches on themes of identity and perception, with Kylo Ren’s attempt to connect with his employees leading to humorous yet telling interactions.
The Generational Rift in Career Day
Driver’s portrayal of an oil baron in the ‘Career Day’ skit is a brilliant reflection on generational gaps and expectations. He yells at schoolchildren, embodying a character who is out of touch with modern sensibilities. This skit is a comedic exaggeration of how older generations sometimes struggle to understand or accept younger perspectives, leading to a disconnect that can be both hilarious and poignant.
A Parody of Obsessions in Americas Funniest Cats
The ‘America’s Funniest Cats’ skit led by Adam Driver is a clever dig at our cultural obsession with trivial entertainment. It parodies the way we narrate and consume media, especially the often mindless content that goes viral. The skit suggests that while we’re laughing at these videos, perhaps we should also be laughing at ourselves for our peculiar fascinations.
A Glimpse into Authoritarianism with First Order Villain
The ‘First Order Villain’ skit sees Adam Driver once again donning his Kylo Ren persona, this time highlighting the ridiculousness of authoritarian figures and propaganda. Through exaggerated actions and dialogue, Driver showcases how power can corrupt and make villains delusional about their own importance and righteousness.
Fantasy Meets Reality in Aladdin
In the ‘Aladdin’ skit, Adam Driver brings a dose of harsh reality to the fantasy world. His character faces practical problems during a magic carpet ride, which humorously clashes with the romanticized version we’re accustomed to. This skit comments on how real-life issues can intrude upon our escapism, making us question if fairy tales can truly withstand the test of reality.
Hollywood Satire in Golden Globes
The ‘Golden Globes’ skit featuring Adam Driver satirizes Hollywood’s awards season and celebrity culture. It humorously portrays the anxiety of children waiting for their parents to come home from a glitzy event, poking fun at how absorbed adults can become in their own fame and success while life goes on for others around them.
The Existential Ketchup Conundrum
In one of his sillier sketches, Driver explores existential themes through condiments in the ‘Ketchup’ skit. When ketchup runs away with Cholula hot sauce, it’s not just about condiments—it’s a metaphor for seeking meaning in life and questioning our choices. The absurdity lies in finding such depth within something as mundane as ketchup.
Misplaced Intensity in Medieval Times
Last but not least, Adam Driver’s performance as an overly dramatic method actor at Medieval Times showcases his ability to bring intensity to any setting. His character takes historical reenactment to an extreme level, creating humor through anachronisms and the clash between modern acting methods and historical settings.
In conclusion, Adam Driver’s SNL skits are more than just laughs; they’re a showcase of his versatility as an actor and offer commentary on various aspects of society. From poking fun at workplace hierarchies to critiquing celebrity culture, each performance carries layers of meaning that resonate beyond the screen.
