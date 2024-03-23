7 Reformed Criminals Who Became Actors

In Hollywood, many actors find themselves under intense media perusal, with their every move and decision scrutinised by the public. This often leads to digging into their pasts and current behaviours, sometimes unearthing unsavoury details that can tarnish their reputation. However, there are shining examples of actors who have overcome a troubled past, including involvement in crime and even serving time in prison, to ultimately make a successful transition into the world of acting.
These individuals have taken responsibility for their past mistakes, embraced personal growth, and demonstrated strength, resilience, and determination to forge a new path for themselves. Through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to positive change, these actors have not only redeemed themselves but have also found success and recognition in the competitive and unforgiving world of Hollywood. So, here are 7 reformed criminal who became actors.
7. Richard Cabral
Richard Cabral is a prime example of a former criminal who managed to completely turn his life around, transforming himself from a troubled past to become one of the most recognizable faces in both TV and film. Known for his gripping performances alongside Hollywood heavyweights such as Mel Gibson and Jake Gyllenhaal, Cabral’s journey from a life of crime to on-screen success is nothing short of remarkable. Before his rise to fame, Cabral was deeply immersed in LA gang life, culminating in a violent assault with a deadly weapon that led to him facing a potential 35-year prison sentence by the age of 20. However, upon being sentenced to five years behind bars, Cabral had a stark realization that he needed to make a change in his life.
Cabral is perhaps most known for his role as Johnny ‘Coco’ Cruz in Mayans M.C. Outside of this, he has starred in films like Blood Father and Walk of Shame, playing criminals. However, realising he was set to be typecast as a typical villain, Cabral switched things around and took on the role of LAPD policeman Alejandro Cruz in the Lethal Weapon TV series in 2016.
6. Edward Bunker
Edward Bunker was an actor most known for his portrayal of Mr Blue in Quentin Tarantino‘s breakout crime movie, Reservoir Dogs. Although his part in the movie was rather small, he exuded a level of authenticity as the expert thief. The reason for this authentic portrayal is fairly simple – Bunker was actually a reformed criminal who had served time in prison for drug dealing, extortion, armed robbery, and forgery. However, he turned his life around when he begun writing about his criminal past, with his first novel No Beast So Fierce published in 1973. Outside of his role in Reservoir Dogs, Bunker starred in movies such as Runaway Train, Tango & Cash, and The Longest Yard. He passed away July 19, 2005. He was 71 years of age.
5. Tim Allen
It may be hard to believe that a man iconic for playing jolly old Saint Nick was once jailed for drug trafficking. When he was 23 years old, Tim Allen entered a guilty plea to counts of cocaine trafficking and was given a two-year and four-month sentence in federal prison. On June 12, 1981, he was granted parole. However, he started working on his rehabilitation after being released from prison, and in 1988 he got his first acting role. Following that, he became a regular on ABC TGIF. Since then, he has starred in some of Hollywood’s most iconic family movies, voicing Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise, and playing Santa Claus in numerous movies and TV shows.
4. Charles S. Dutton
Charles S. Dutton stands as a truly inspiring example of a former criminal who was able to transform his life and achieve success as an actor. Best known for his Primetime Emmy-winning performances in TV shows such as The Corner, The Practice, and Without a Trace, Dutton’s journey to stardom was far from conventional. Before making his mark in Hollywood, Dutton found himself facing significant legal troubles. After being sentenced to 18 months in prison for manslaughter, stemming from a fight in which he was defending himself, Dutton’s time behind bars was extended to 7 years due to an assault on a guard while incarcerated.
When speaking with The LA Times, Dutton explained how he feels no shame for his actions as he was always acting in self defence. He said, “I never hurt anybody who wasn’t trying to hurt me. But I was wrongheaded, that’s for sure.” While in prison, he fell in love with acting and started a drama group. From here, when he was released, he won a scholarship to Yale School of Drama and graduated, setting the path for a succesful career across the stage and screen.
3. Tony Sirico
Tony Sirico has solidified his status as one of the most exceptional actors in the crime genre, collaborating with renowned filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Woody Allen, often portraying mobster roles like in Goodfellas. However, it was his iconic portrayal of Paulie in The Sopranos that truly showcased his talent and made him a household name. Sirico’s authenticity in these roles stemmed from his own experiences in the world of crime, as he openly shared details of his past.
While not a member of the Mafia, Sirico was deeply embedded in similar circles. His involvement in criminal activities came to a head when he was arrested in February 1970 at a restaurant with a .32 caliber revolver in his possession. Subsequently, in 1971, he was indicted for extortion, coercion, and felony weapons possession, leading to a conviction and a four-year prison sentence, of which he served 20 months at Sing Sing. Following his time behind bars, Sirico was determined to make a positive change in his life and pursue a different path. Seeking guidance and mentorship from acclaimed acting coach Michael Gazzo, he honed his craft and eventually emerged as a respected and accomplished actor. Tony Sirico passed away at 79 years of age on July 8, 2022.
2. Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo has established himself as one of the most esteemed and recognizable character actors in the industry, with an impressive repertoire of over 400 credits to his name. Renowned for his roles in iconic films like Heat, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Desperado, Trejo’s on-screen presence and gritty performances have earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. However, his journey to Hollywood stardom is a remarkable tale of redemption and resilience.
From a young age, Trejo was entrenched in a life of drugs and crime, leading to multiple stints in prison totalling 11 years. Upon his release, Trejo turned his life around and became a beacon of hope for former drug addicts as a sponsor, eventually stumbling into the world of acting. In a serendipitous turn of events, his first foray into acting came about when he visited an actor he was sponsoring on the set of a Hollywood film and was offered a small role in Runaway Train. This marked the beginning of an illustrious career for Trejo, who seized the opportunity and showcased his talent on screen, earning his first acting role as a boxer for a modest daily fee of $320.
1. Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as one of the leading actors in Hollywood, boasting two Oscar nominations and a stellar career to his name. However, his journey to success is underscored by a tumultuous past that saw him navigate a path from delinquency to redemption. Growing up in Boston, Wahlberg grappled with drug abuse, illicit activities, and a troubled lifestyle. At the age of 16, he was convicted of a racially charged assault, resulting in a prison sentence of 45 days. Yet, despite his turbulent youth, Wahlberg has since undergone a remarkable transformation, embracing a newfound faith and sobriety.
In recent years, he has openly expressed remorse for his past actions, demonstrating a commitment to personal growth and positive change. Wahlberg’s evolution from a former criminal to a celebrated actor and philanthropist serves as a powerful testament to the potential for redemption, self-reflection, and the capacity for individuals to rise above their past transgressions. Want to read more about Mark Wahlberg? Here’s our breakdown of his top 5 performances.