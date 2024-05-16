ABC Reveals Fall 2024-2025 Lineup with American Idol DWTS and The Bachelor Returning

The buzzing revelation of ABC’s 2024-2025 schedule has been nothing short of a talking point in the entertainment world. As the broadcasting giant unveils its lineup, several major shows, including American Idol, Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), The Bachelor, and more, return to the small screen.

American Idol returns for another season

Despite significant changes, American Idol rolls back with its highly anticipated 23rd season. Fans are keenly awaiting how the show will fare without long-time judge Katy Perry. The pop icon is set to exit after a successful seven-season run on the show. During an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ she mentioned, I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol.’ I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.

Perry’s departure paints a big question mark on her replacement, and while fans suggest names like Jelly Roll, no confirmation has come forth from ABC. The network’s Instagram post reads, Keep the stage lights on because #IDOL will be back for another season on ABC and Stream on Hulu.

Dancing with the Stars continues its reign

DWTS is slated to return for its staggering 33rd cycle. Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will continue to charm audiences along with a dynamic judges’ panel comprising Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. This year promises exciting performances from well-known personalities, all for a good cause.

The Bachelor stirs up excitement

The beloved reality series The Bachelor gears up for its 29th season with Jesse Palmer continuing as host. The show remains a staple of ABC’s unscripted programming slate, holding a special place in fans’ hearts.

Shark Tank swims forward

Shark Tank, marking its 16th season, faces significant shifts as Mark Cuban prepares for his final stint with the show. On the Showtime podcast ‘All The Smoke,’ Cuban stated, This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year… So I got one more year to go. His exit will undoubtedly affect the dynamic among the Sharks.

Other Major Renewals

Apart from these headliners, ABC has renewed other shows like Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and What Would You Do?, ensuring a well-rounded variety of entertainment options for their audience in the upcoming season.

As we await further details on replacements and tweaks for these celebrated programs, one thing is clear – ABC’s fall lineup promises an eclectic mix of competition, drama, and nostalgia that is bound to captivate audiences.

