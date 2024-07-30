ABC Passes on Ty Burrell’s New Comedy Pilot Forgive and Forget

Forgive & Forget, the highly anticipated comedy pilot starring Emmy winner Ty Burrell, won’t be advancing at ABC, as reported by TVLine. The network, known for its successful run with Modern Family, is deciding not to pick up the show.
Set to play the
perennial life of the party Hank, Burrell’s character grapples with reconnecting with his adult son Ben following an unexpected diagnosis. This dynamic comedy also had Robin Shorr on board as showrunner and Eugene Garcia-Cross as its writer, both bringing their expertise from previous projects like The Middle and The Santa Clauses.
The multi-cam comedy also marked Burrell’s potential reunion with ABC, where he received widespread acclaim – earning two Emmys – for his role as Phil Dunphy on the renowned sitcom Modern Family. But despite decent internal support, an insider noted that
it wasn’t good enough for the executives to move forward.
Forgive & Forget‘s plot, inspired by personal experiences with Alzheimer’s disease, aimed to address and destigmatize this illness while wrapping it within a heartfelt father-son narrative. Burrell’s portrayal of Hank would navigate the challenges of efforts to reconnect with his mature and responsible son amid uncertainties.
Sneaking past its rival, however, is Shifting Gears, a new series centered around Tim Allen and Kat Dennings. ABC has given this series a green light in place of Burrell’s pilot, shifting focus to the dynamics within a classic car restoration shop. The show promises to bring humor and heart as widowed Matt (Allen) navigates his estranged daughter’s (Dennings) return home post-divorce alongside her teenage children.
This realignment of priorities showcases ABC’s strategy in diversifying its comedy portfolio, moving away from Forgive & Forget to a setting rooted in familial and mechanical restoration with Shifting Gears. While fans of Ty Burrell may miss another chance to see him back on their screens through this particular venture, there’s still curiosity around what these creative talents might bring next to the table.
