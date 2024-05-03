ABC Confirms The Conners to End with Season 7

ABC Announces The Conners’ Final Bow with Season 7
The Conners, the beloved follow-up to Roseanne, has been officially renewed for what will be its seventh and final season. This announcement was made just as the series hit a significant milestone, marking its 100th episode recently.
Fans of the show can expect the return of key cast members including John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, and Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner. Despite a successful run, the next season will be short, wrapping up with approximately six episodes.
Main Cast to Return for Climactic Conclusion
Executive producer Bruce Helford shared insights into the upcoming final episodes.
I think our fans are going to be very satisfied with the finale. It’s going to tie up a lot of storylines and have some real surprises. People will be talking about it! Said Helford.
Previously, there were speculations that season 6 could have been the concluding chapter for The Conners. However, the creators have now been given a chance to plan a fitting end.
Brief Overview of The Conners’ Journey
The series emerged in the wake of controversy surrounding Roseanne Barr’s departure due to her tweets deemed racist and Islamophobic. The development on The Conners began following ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne in May 2018.
A significant drop in total viewers following its strong debut indicates the challenges The Conners faced over its runtime. Originally dominating ratings, recent seasons saw a modest climb down, making this final season renewal a poignant conclusion on a respectable note.