Home
ABC Confirms The Conners to End with Season 7

ABC Confirms The Conners to End with Season 7

by
Scroll
Home
ABC Confirms The Conners to End with Season 7
ABC Confirms The Conners to End with Season 7

ABC Announces The Conners’ Final Bow with Season 7

The Conners, the beloved follow-up to Roseanne, has been officially renewed for what will be its seventh and final season. This announcement was made just as the series hit a significant milestone, marking its 100th episode recently.

ABC Confirms The Conners to End with Season 7

Fans of the show can expect the return of key cast members including John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, and Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner. Despite a successful run, the next season will be short, wrapping up with approximately six episodes.

Main Cast to Return for Climactic Conclusion

ABC Confirms The Conners to End with Season 7

Executive producer Bruce Helford shared insights into the upcoming final episodes. I think our fans are going to be very satisfied with the finale. It’s going to tie up a lot of storylines and have some real surprises. People will be talking about it! Said Helford.

Previously, there were speculations that season 6 could have been the concluding chapter for The Conners. However, the creators have now been given a chance to plan a fitting end.

ABC Confirms The Conners to End with Season 7

Brief Overview of The Conners’ Journey

The series emerged in the wake of controversy surrounding Roseanne Barr’s departure due to her tweets deemed racist and Islamophobic. The development on The Conners began following ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne in May 2018.

A significant drop in total viewers following its strong debut indicates the challenges The Conners faced over its runtime. Originally dominating ratings, recent seasons saw a modest climb down, making this final season renewal a poignant conclusion on a respectable note.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2021
Babylon 5 Picture
Everything We Know About The Planned Babylon 5 TV Reboot
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2023
American Pickers: How to Shop at Antique Archaeology
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2019
Five Life Lessons the Jersey Shore Reunion Taught Us
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2017
Mindhunter Season 2
Where Will Mindhunter Season 3 Take Us?
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2019
Top Five Highlights From the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.