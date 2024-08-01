ABC Approves Shifting Gears Sitcom Starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings

ABC has officially greenlit Shifting Gears, a new sitcom starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings. The series revolves around Matt, portrayed by Allen, a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. The plot thickens when his estranged daughter Riley, played by Dennings, moves back home with her kids, setting the stage for familial and comedic drama.
Troubles arose behind the scenes as original writers Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully have amicably departed the project. Despite their exit, the show is moving forward with a new creative team led by director and executive producer John Pasquin. According to
Changes in the Production Team
The departure of the Scullys brings uncertainty for the series’ future dynamics. They were executive producers on the pilot episode but will not be credited past that point.
The hunt for a new showrunner has already begun. This isn’t Tim Allen’s first venture into network comedy; fans of Last Man Standing might recall his successful run spanning ABC and Fox networks.
A Stellar Cast
Shifting Gears boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Notably, Allen is executive producing the series alongside Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, and John Pasquin.
Dennings plays an essential role as Riley, continuing despite significant production changes. As noted from previous announcements:
The Challenge Ahead
The recasting process is ongoing for the role of Nick after actor Froy Gutierrez bowed out. The show’s behind-the-scenes challenges haven’t dampened enthusiasm—at least publicly—and many are eager to see how this father-daughter duo’s dynamic evolves on screen.
