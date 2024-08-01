ABC Approves Shifting Gears Sitcom Starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings

by

ABC has officially greenlit Shifting Gears, a new sitcom starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings. The series revolves around Matt, portrayed by Allen, a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. The plot thickens when his estranged daughter Riley, played by Dennings, moves back home with her kids, setting the stage for familial and comedic drama.

ABC Approves Shifting Gears Sitcom Starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings

Troubles arose behind the scenes as original writers Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully have amicably departed the project. Despite their exit, the show is moving forward with a new creative team led by director and executive producer John Pasquin. According to John Pasquin will direct and executive produce the project, reuniting with Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully., their initial ideas and efforts helped to shape this promising series.

ABC Approves Shifting Gears Sitcom Starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings

Changes in the Production Team

The departure of the Scullys brings uncertainty for the series’ future dynamics. They were executive producers on the pilot episode but will not be credited past that point.

ABC Approves Shifting Gears Sitcom Starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings

The hunt for a new showrunner has already begun. This isn’t Tim Allen’s first venture into network comedy; fans of Last Man Standing might recall his successful run spanning ABC and Fox networks.

A Stellar Cast

Shifting Gears boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Notably, Allen is executive producing the series alongside Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, and John Pasquin.

ABC Approves Shifting Gears Sitcom Starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings

Dennings plays an essential role as Riley, continuing despite significant production changes. As noted from previous announcements: Kat Dennings is also making the leap from pilot to series, playing his adult daughter.

The Challenge Ahead

The recasting process is ongoing for the role of Nick after actor Froy Gutierrez bowed out. The show’s behind-the-scenes challenges haven’t dampened enthusiasm—at least publicly—and many are eager to see how this father-daughter duo’s dynamic evolves on screen.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Claes Bang
Meet the Cast of the New Dracula Miniseries Series on BBC
3 min read
Oct, 30, 2019
Exclusive Interview with Mike Luciano and Phil Matarese of HBO’s “Animals”
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Crystal Kung Minkoff
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2020
Days of Our Lives Previews Teasers and Spoilers for the Week of May 27 2024
3 min read
May, 28, 2024
Whatever Happened to Jill Jacobson?
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sammi Giancola
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.