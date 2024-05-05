ABC Announces Fun-Filled Summer Schedule

Get ready to mark your calendars! ABC’s summer lineup for 2024 is packed with returning favorites and exciting new additions that are sure to keep viewers entertained during the hot months.
Enticing Premieres and Returning Hits
The Bachelorette makes a groundbreaking return on Monday, July 8, featuring Jenn Tran as its first Asian American lead. Following that, Celebrity Family Feud celebrates a decade of disputes, starting Tuesday, July 9.
The intrigue deepens on Thursday, July 11, with the airing of the 2024 ESPYS, promising a night of celebration and accolades as athletes come together to honor stellar performances.
New Game Show Ventures
The upcoming game show Lucky 13, hosted by Gina Rodriguez and Shaquille O’Neal, premieres on Thursday, July 18. Kevin Bacon shared his excitement:
It’s not only about how much you know, but it’s also about how much you think you know. It’s addictive fun!
A Night of Million-Dollar Questions
Kickstarting the excitement on Wednesday, July 10, Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the primetime season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, which is reaching its milestone 25th anniversary. This season features an intriguing twist with celebrity pairs competing to win $1 million for charity.
Nick Gossert commented on the consistently high stakes of shows like these:
Somehow every match was the best match, but the next match was somehow better. It was this constant paradoxical stack of matches and everybody delivered on it.