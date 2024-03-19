Why Aaron Taylor-Johnson Would Be Perfect for James Bond

After Daniel Craig departed the James Bond franchise in 2021 following No Time to Die, Hollywood was glistening with various rumours and speculation as to who will take on the role of 007 next. Many names were thrown into the mix, including the likes of Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. This extensive gap between casting has been the longest in the history of James Bond. However, it appears that the next Bond may have finally been found.
On March 18, 2024, British tabloid The Sun reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been offered the role and “will sign the contract this week”. However, they did not disclose their source of this information, so, this is not officially set in stone as of yet. Nevertheless, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been a frontrunner for a number of years and has been a top pick for many industry professionals and UK bookies. With that said, here’s why we think he will be perfect for the role.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Potential for Longevity in the Franchise
Ever since Daniel Craig bid farewell to the character of James Bond after five movies, it has been rumoured that studio execs were looking for an actor in his early 30s to portray Bond. With each iteration of James Bond, each actor has typically been in their 40’s during their faculty as the suave secret agent. In Ian Fleming‘s original stories, Bond is in his mid-to late-thirties, yet he never ages. He does, however, acknowledge in Moonraker that he was eight years under the necessary retirement age of 45 from the 00 division, which would have made him 37 at the time.
In terms of the actors who have played Bond previously, their ages during their tenure have varied. Timothy Dalton was between 41 and 43, Sean Connery between 32 and 41, Roger Moore between 45 and 57, and Pierce Brosnan between 42 and 49. What’s more, Daniel Craig most recently retired spectacularly at 53 years old, having been cast at the age of 38. The largest anomaly, however, is George Lazenby, who was a spritely 30 years old in his first and only James Bond movie, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
So, if the rumours are true, Aaron-Taylor Johnson is at the right age to depict a young James Bond. As of the time of this writing, he is 33 years of age. With that in mind, this may have been the reason he beat the likes of Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill to the role, as these actors are both in their 40s. Furthermore, the role of Bond is very physical, and Taylor-Johnson has kept himself in excellent shape in recent years. So, considering his age and fitness level, it is likely that he could play the role of James Bond for many years to come had his casting come to fruition.
The Action Roles That Have Prepared Aaron Taylor-Johnson for 007
While Aaron-Taylor-Johnson has led a varied career since he emerged in the early 2000s in British television, he has undoubtedly shined brightest in his action movies. His role as the titular character and makeshift vigilante hero in Kick-Ass in 2010 propelled him to new heights of fame, making him a global star. Three years later, Kick-Ass 2 followed, pairing Taylor-Johnson with Jim Carrey. Then, in 2015, he joined the star-studded cast of Avengers: Age of Ultron, once again showcasing his impressive action abilities.
However, his role in 2021’s Bullet Train is where his capability to play James Bond really exemplifies. In the movie, Taylor-Johnson’s character engages in some fast-paced and brutal fights, something James Bond is renowned for, particularly in the early Sean Connery era. In Connery’s movies, the fight scenes are brutal and raw, depicting the 007 agent as a man not only skilled with a weapon, but his fists as well. So, if the franchise is looking to take a step back to a youthful Bond, Aaron-Taylor Johnson has well and truly proven he has what it takes.
He Consistently Delivers Sophistication and Intensity in His Roles
The character of James Bond is undoubtedly a hero, known for his daring exploits and suave demeanour. However, he also possesses a level of womanizing nature that can be likened to a modern-day Casanova. Despite this flaw, Bond’s charm and quick wit often help to overshadow his womanizing ways, making him a compelling and multi-dimensional character beloved by audiences worldwide.
If Aaron Taylor-Johnson were to play the next James Bond, he would undoubtedly bring a fresh and dynamic interpretation to the role. With his British background and eloquent speaking style, Johnson possesses the quintessential qualities that define the iconic spy character. Furthermore, his impressive range as an actor, showcased in roles such as the legendary John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, a psychotic killer in Nocturnal Animals, and a lovable hero in Kick-Ass, demonstrates his ability to tackle complex and diverse characters with authenticity and depth. So, as we wait to hear if Taylor-Johnson is the official pick for James Bond, here’s 5 filmmakers who could direct the next Bond movie.