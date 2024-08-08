Aaron Pierre Takes on Corrupt Police in Netflix’s Upcoming Rebel Ridge

After quite a long wait, the latest film from Blue Ruin and Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier is finally arriving in less than a month. Rebel Ridge, set to premiere on Netflix on September 6, stars Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhè, Dana Lee, and James Cromwell. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now arrived.
Here’s the synopsis:
Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission to post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family, and protect Summer in the process.
See the trailer below:
