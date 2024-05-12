Aaron Moten: Who Plays Maximus in the Fallout TV Series?

American actor Aaron Moten is one of the success stories from Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout TV series. Several weeks after the show’s premiere, audiences still can’t get enough of what is considered Prime Video’s best video game-adapted TV series. Besides Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins’ spellbinding performance, Aaron Moten shines through gloriously.
Although his performance is considered his breakout role, Aaron Moten’s professional career began in 2011. To his credit, he had starred in a few notable movies before Fallout. With many expectations for Fallout season 2, here’s more about the Maximus actor, Aaron Moten.
Aaron Moten Was Born and Raised In Texas
The actor was born Aaron Clifton Moten in Austin, Texas, on February 28, 1989. Although much isn’t known about his family or if he has siblings, Moten was raised in Austin. He attended St. Stephen’s Episcopal School and graduated in 2007. As a young kid, he was particularly interested in sports.
He Began Acting At Age 12
Although he enjoyed watching television, having a professional career as an actor didn’t occur to him as a child. While Moten loved sports, his first acting experience was when a teacher asked him to read for a play. Not one to shy away from challenges, Moten read for the play and landed the part.
At 12, he was cast in the lead role in his school’s production of Jim Leonard’s The Diviners. Besides the praise he received for his performance, Moten soon developed a passion for acting. Afterward, until he graduated from St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, Moten became an active member of the school’s theater program.
Aaron Moten Is A Juilliard School Alumni
After graduating High School, Aaron Moten set his sights on the Juilliard School. Of all the things he had thought of pursuing as a career, acting was the one thing that seemed to come naturally to him. Enrolling at the Juilliard School soon became his life’s best decision at the time, as he quickly found several influences and talented classmates to learn from. Moten graduated from Juilliard School’s drama school in 2011. He graduated as a part of the Group 40 class and was classmates with Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, and Justine Lupe.
He Started His Career In Theater
Aaron Moten made his professional screen debut in 2015. Before that time, he works in several theater productions. After graduating from Juilliard, Moten Was enthusiastic about kick-starting his career. In the same year he left Juilliard, Moten played Claudio in the Two River Theater production of William Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing in New Jersey. His next notable theater work was in 2013 when he played Avery in a production of Annie Baker’s play The Flick. For his performance in the play, Aaron Moten received a nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play at the Drama Desk Award.
He Is Married To An Icelandic Dancer
Aaron Moten is married to professional dancer Lilja Rúriksdóttir. They married sometime in 2014 and have kids. Moten met his wife while he was at the Juilliard School, where they both studied. Moten visited Iceland in the 2010s and fell in love with the country. He currently lives in Iceland with his family after moving to the country just before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
Aaron Moten’s Early Screen Roles
Aaron Moten appeared in several short films before making his feature debut in 2015. Credited as his full birth name, Moten starred in a minor role in 2015 Meryl Streep-led musical comedy-drama Ricki and the Flash. His other early roles include the 2016 The Night Of miniseries, Prime Video’s Mozart in the Jungle, and the horror movie The Transfiguration.
Aaron Moten’s Other Notable Work in Film and Television
In 2017, Aaron Moten played the newly graduated son of Kathy Bates’ character on the Netflix sitcom Disjointed. The series was created by David Javerbaum and Chuck Lorre and premiered on August 25, 2017. However, after its 20-episode run, the show was not renewed for a second season. In 2020, Moten was cast as an investigator on Fox’s science fiction crime drama Next. As one of its main cast, Moten appeared in all 10 of its aired episodes before the network ultimately canceled it.
On the big screen, Aaron Moten’s big break came in 2022, starring in two popular movies of the year. In the Mark Wahlberg-led biographical drama Father Stu, Moten was cast as Ham. Moten’s character is the parishioner befriended by Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg), who later becomes a classmate at the seminary. Although only a supporting character, Moten leaves an impression on viewers as Long’s close friend.
In December 2022, Moten was cast in a minor role as Knowls in Antoine Fuqua's historical action thriller Emancipation. In the movie, Moten plays one of its minor antagonists, a former slave who works for Fassel (Ben Foster) and Harrington (Ronnie Gene Blevins) in capturing runaway slaves. Portraying Peter, Will Smith describes Moten's character as "the worst kind" for betraying his people to please the white man.