Oscars: 8 A24 Movies That Won An Academy Awards

Since it was founded over a decade ago, several A24 Movies have received nominations and won Academy Awards multiple times. Founded on August 20, 2012, by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges, A24 has become a powerhouse in producing independent films and as a distribution company. As an independent entertainment company, A24 has provided the platform for several independent screenwriters and directors.
A24 has stood out, not just because it’s a worthy rival to major studios, but because of the quality of films produced and distributed. To help clarify the misconception about A24 and its films, A24 does not always produce movies that are attached to its name. They also buy distribution rights and become attached to the films as distributors. Annually, A24 produces and distributes about 20 movies. Over the years, without compromising quality, A24 has had a higher chance of getting a nod from the Academy Awards and other major award associations. As of the 96th Academy Awards in 2024, here are the 8 A24 movies that have won Academy Awards.
Room (2015) – Best Actress
Although not produced by A24, the company bought distribution rights of Room in the United States. Room was adapted from Emma Donoghue’s 2010 novel of the same name. The movie centers around Joy “Ma” Newsome (Brie Larson), who had been held captive in a room for seven years. Raped by her captor, Old Nick (Sean Bridgers), Joy conceived and gave birth to a son, Jack Newsome (Jacob Tremblay).
Raised to know only the room as the world, at 5 years old, Joy helps Jack escape to go find help. Room received four nominations at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016—Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay. For her universally acclaimed performance, Brie Larson won her first and only Academy Award for Room.
Amy (2015) – Best Documentary Feature
Amy (2015) was another movie distributed by A24 in 2015. Released theatrically on July 3, 2015, Amy was a British documentary movie about the life and career of British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. It also focused on her addiction struggles, fame, and family. Although it received numerous accolades from various award associations, Amy was only nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 88th Academy Awards. It beat Cartel Land, The Look of Silence, What Happened, Miss Simone?, and Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom to clinch the win.
Ex Machina (2015) – Best Visual Effects
2015 was an exceptionally good year for A24. Three of the 11 A24 movies released in 2015 won at the 88th Academy Awards. Alex Garland’s Ex Machina was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Visual Effects. A24 had distribution rights within the United States, while Universal Pictures International had rights for international distribution. With the plot centered around artificial intelligence, most of its scenes relied heavily on visual effects. Ex Machina’s only win at the 88th Academy Awards was for Best Visual Effects. It was nominated with Mad Max: Fury Road, The Martian, The Revenant, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Moonlight (2016) – Best Picture/Best Supporting Actor/Best Adapted Screenplay
The 89th Academy Awards was the first time A24 movies won in multiple categories at the Academy Awards. Interestingly, of its 18 movies in 2016, only Moonlight received a nod from the Academy. It is also the first A24-produced and distributed movie to receive an Academy Award nomination. Moonlight received eight nominations at the 89th Academy Awards. It was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score. A big win for A24, Moonlight won Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ali Mahershala), and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Minari (2020) – Best Supporting Actress
Director Lee Isaac Chung had based Minari’s screenplay on his upbringing. The semi-autobiographical drama is set in the 1980s. Minari follows a Korean immigrant family, Yi, who moved from California to live in rural Arkansas. It follows their struggle with their farm, selling the produce, and the strain it puts on the family. A24 bought the sole distribution rights. Minari received six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021. Minari was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Score. Its only win for the night was for Best Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh-jung).
The Whale (2022) – Best Actor/Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Since its founding, the 95th Academy Awards have been A24’s most successful year at the Oscars. Of all the A24 movies released in 2022, only two were nominated and won in several categories at the Academy Awards. Director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale bagged three Academy Awards nominations—Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Of its three nominations, The Whale, distributed by A24, won for Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 95th Academy Awards.
Everything Everywhere All at Once (2023) – 7 Wins
Of all A24 movies nominated for an Oscar, Everything Everywhere All at Once has won the highest at the Academy Awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once received the highest number of nominations at the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations. Although only two A24 movies won at the Academy Awards, six of their films were nominated. Besides The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once, the other films nominated were Aftersun, Causeway, Close, and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, with single nominations. Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.
Zone of Interest (2024) – Best International Feature Film/Best Sound
A24 returned to the Academy Awards in 2024 but with only a single movie, Zone of Interest. A24 had distribution rights across the United States and the United Kingdom. Zone of Interest received five nominations at the 96th Academy Awards. It was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Sound. Zone of Interest won two of its five nominations: Best International Feature Film and Best Sound. If you enjoyed reading A24 Movies That Won An Academy Awards, check out 9 notable nomination records at the 96th Academy Awards.