Most of these A24 highest-grossing movies received critical acclaim and accolades. Since the independent entertainment company was founded in August 2012, A24 has been an astronomical success as a production and distribution company. Although it has produced a few movies, A24 has acquired distribution rights for several top-rated films.
Beyond distribution, A24 has provided a platform for upcoming filmmakers to showcase their films. Working with established writer-directors such as Sofia Coppola, Ari Aster, Darren Aronofsky, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Alex Garland has also helped its reputation and Box Office successes. As of the end of 2023, these are the top 10 A24 highest-grossing movies.
10. The Iron Claw (2023) – $40,254,422
Director Sean Durkin’s biographical sports drama The Iron Claw was one of A24’s last released movies of 2023. The movie focused on the life of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers from the 1960s. Retired professional wrestler Fritz Von Erich starts the generation of the Von Erich wrestlers, with all of his four surviving sons becoming professional wrestlers sometime in their lives. However, the sons soon discover they don’t only have to fight to keep the family’s honor but to evade the Von Erich curse. Zac Efron led the cast, co-starring alongside Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson. Iron Claw had a worldwide Box Office earnings of $40,254,422.
9. The Witch (2016) – $40,424,949
Following closely as one of A24’s highest-grossing movies is Robert Eggers’ The Witch (2016). Released on February 19, 2016, The Witch was A24’s second released movie of the year. The Witch premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2015, and was released theatrically (distribution) by A24. The folk horror film was actress Anya Taylor-Joy’s film debut and she was cast in the lead role as Thomasin. Produced on a $4 million budget, The Witch grossed $40,424,949 at the worldwide Box Office.
8. Midsommar (2019) – $48,060,188
Ari Aster’s folk horror Midsommar is currently A24’s eighth highest-grossing movie. With most of the movie’s 148 minutes set in rural Sweden, Midsommar follows a group of friends invited to a midsummer festival. The group later discovers everything isn’t as it seemed. Midsommar was produced and distributed by A24. Cast as Dani, actress Florence Pugh led the cast to success. Midsommar grossed $48,060,188 after its worldwide theatrical run.
7. Uncut Gems (2019) – $50,022,787
After the success of Midsommar in July, A24 ended the year (and the 2010s) with a new high-grossing movie, Uncut Gems. Produced and distributed by A24, Uncut Gems cast Adam Sandler in the lead role, which became one of his most praised performances in an against-type role. The Safdie Brothers, Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie directed Uncut Gems. With a production budget of $19 million, Uncut Gems rode its way to success at the worldwide Box Office, grossing $50,022,787.
6. The Whale (2022) – $54,883,205
A24 acquired the distribution rights to Darren Aronofsky’s drama The Whale (2022). The movie wasn’t only a success at the Box Office but raked in two Academy Award wins for A24. Most importantly, it was Brendan Fraser’s fantastic performance that got most people talking. Fraser got his long overdue Oscar nomination and win. Winning Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, The Whale, during its theatrical run, had a worldwide Box Office gross of $54,883,205.
5. Moonlight (2016) – $65,171,616
Surpassing The Witch with $15 million, Moonlight wasn’t only one of A24’s highest-grossing movies in 2016 and the company’s highest-grossing movie of the year. Directed and written by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight is a coming-of-age drama centered around three life stages of its protagonist, Chiron. Each of the character’s life stages was portrayed by Alex R. Hibbert (as a child), Ashton Sanders (as a teen), and Trevante Rhodes (as adult Chiron). Moonlight was produced and distributed by A24 and brought Ali Mahershala his first Academy Award nomination and win. Moonlight was produced on a $1.5 million budget but grossed $65,171,616 at the worldwide Box Office.
4. Lady Bird (2017) – $78,989,474
Interestingly, another coming-of-age movie is one of A24’s top highest-grossing movies. Greta Gerwig’s 2017 Lady Bird was distributed by A24 in North America. Lady Bird was Greta Gerwig’s sophomore directorial work on the big screen and grossed $78,989,474 after its worldwide theatrical run. Of the 15 movies produced/distributed by A24, Lady Bird was the company’s highest-grossing movie of 2017.
3. Hereditary (2018) – $82,850,595
The Toni Collette-led cast of Hereditary is A24’s third highest-grossing movie. The psychological supernatural horror was director Ari Aster’s feature directorial debut. Produced and distributed by A24, Hereditary helped give Aster international recognition. With a worldwide Box Office earnings of $82,850,595, Hereditary was A24’s highest-grossing movie of 2018 and the only one from the year on the top 10 A24 highest-grossing movies. Judging by film production and distribution, Hereditary is also A24’s highest-grossing original film.
2. Talk to Me (2023) – $92,039,205
Australian twin filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou (known as RackaRacka) made their directorial debut with the smashing Box Office hit Talk to Me. A24 acquired distribution rights to the Australian supernatural horror film across the United States. Although produced on a $4.5 million budget, Talk to Me grossed $92,039,205 at the worldwide Box Office. Surpassing Hereditary with about $10 million, Talk to Me is currently A24’s second highest-grossing movie. Talk to Me more than doubled the Box Office earnings of its fellow 2023 movie, The Iron Claw.
1. Everything Everywhere All at Once – $144,414,740
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert-directed Everything Everywhere All at Once created several records for A24. Everything Everywhere All at Once was produced on a $14.3–25 million budget but raked in a whopping $144,414,740 at the Box Office to become A24’s highest-grossing movie. At the 95th Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once received the highest nomination and a personal record for A24, with 11 nominations. The movie walked away from the 95th Academy Awards ceremony with 7 wins across its 11-nominated categories. If you’ve watched most of these A24 highest-grossing movies, check out the 8 A24 Movies That Won An Academy Awards.