A Stunning Horror Film with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score Just Launched on Streaming

by

If the storm of blockbuster hits has made it tough to catch some of the more modest films in cinemas, then you might have missed Late Night with the Devil. This unique horror spectacle quickly vanished from theaters, overshadowed by major franchises, a fate undeserved for such a groundbreaking movie.

Late Night with the Devil, created by the Cairnes brothers, stands out as a remarkable addition to the horror genre, not only revitalizing the found footage format but also weaving in an engaging meta-commentary on media culture. Critics and fans agree; sporting a stellar 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Stunning Horror Film with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score Just Launched on Streaming

Set against a backdrop that mimics a 1970s talk show, this film juxtaposes vintage charm with chilling horrors. As one viewer put it, Late Night with the Devil is a seriously spooky horror movie presented in the style of a late-night talk show.

A Stunning Horror Film with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score Just Launched on Streaming

Freshly Added to Stream After Theatrical Flicker

Though its theater presence was fleeting, Late Night with the Devil has now found its way to streaming platforms where it can truly shine. Available both on Shudder and Amazon Prime, this marks an excellent opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to experience its eerie brilliance from home.

A Stunning Horror Film with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score Just Launched on Streaming

An Unmissable Masterpiece for Horror Enthusiasts

The film is uniquely intense thanks to its creative use of found footage that tightens suspense and amplifies scares. One critic detailed how the found footage format… can ratchet up the tension and increase the scares. This cinematic technique coupled with unpredictable twists artfully escalates to a climax that leaves audiences both horrified and awed.

A Stunning Horror Film with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score Just Launched on Streaming

Why Streaming Might Be Your Perfect Catch-up

Much like other viewers who couldn’t catch it during its short theatrical run, this is your chance to delve into one of this year’s most innovative horror flicks from the comfort of your couch. Ensuring you’re not missing out on what could arguably be called a modern-day horror classic.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Casino Boss Breaks Down Gambling Scenes from Movies
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2020
Five Obscure Movies For Wes Anderson Lovers
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2020
Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted Receives Polarized Reviews and Criticisms
3 min read
May, 9, 2024
Daniel Brühl Teams Up with Felix Kammerer for Nazi Era Tennis Biopic Break
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2017
Let’s Talk About How Good the Movie “Defending Your Life” Is
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.