A Stunning Horror Film with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score Just Launched on Streaming

If the storm of blockbuster hits has made it tough to catch some of the more modest films in cinemas, then you might have missed Late Night with the Devil. This unique horror spectacle quickly vanished from theaters, overshadowed by major franchises, a fate undeserved for such a groundbreaking movie.
Late Night with the Devil, created by the Cairnes brothers, stands out as a remarkable addition to the horror genre, not only revitalizing the found footage format but also weaving in an engaging meta-commentary on media culture. Critics and fans agree; sporting a stellar 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Set against a backdrop that mimics a 1970s talk show, this film juxtaposes vintage charm with chilling horrors. As one viewer put it,
Late Night with the Devil is a seriously spooky horror movie presented in the style of a late-night talk show.
Freshly Added to Stream After Theatrical Flicker
Though its theater presence was fleeting, Late Night with the Devil has now found its way to streaming platforms where it can truly shine. Available both on Shudder and Amazon Prime, this marks an excellent opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to experience its eerie brilliance from home.
An Unmissable Masterpiece for Horror Enthusiasts
The film is uniquely intense thanks to its creative use of found footage that tightens suspense and amplifies scares. One critic detailed how
the found footage format… can ratchet up the tension and increase the scares. This cinematic technique coupled with unpredictable twists artfully escalates to a climax that leaves audiences both horrified and awed.
Why Streaming Might Be Your Perfect Catch-up
Much like other viewers who couldn’t catch it during its short theatrical run, this is your chance to delve into one of this year’s most innovative horror flicks from the comfort of your couch. Ensuring you’re not missing out on what could arguably be called a modern-day horror classic.
