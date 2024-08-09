A Sneak Peek into Netflix’s Adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s Uglies

With the release of Uglies on the horizon, fans of Scott Westerfeld’s dystopian world are finally getting a sneak peek into the upcoming Netflix adaptation. Three new images have surfaced, featuring Joey King as Tally Youngblood, offering a glimpse into the unique settings and characters that fans have been eagerly awaiting.
The Kickstarter to a Beloved Series
Scott Westerfeld’s ‘Uglies’, which debuted back in 2006, explores themes of identity and societal standards. The four books—Uglies, Pretties, Specials, and Extras—weave a tapestry that challenges our notions of beauty and conformity.
Director McG is enthusiastic about the adaptation.
I think it’s a unique take on a dystopian world and explores themes of identity and society.
A Behind-the-Scenes Look
The images reveal Joey King as Tally and Chase Stokes as Peris in New Pretty Town, one of the distinct worlds represented in the film. King herself has nurtured the project from its inception.
I was trying to obtain the book rights for so long and they were just always not available, so then I got ’em and then I said, ‘Hey Netflix, do you want to make this with me?’
Navigating Dystopia
The charm of ‘Uglies’ isn’t confined to its narrative alone but also lies deeply rooted in its dystopian reflection on contemporary society obsessed with appearances. Director McG notes,
This film is about a return to humanity and accepting ourselves for who we really are.
The promotional poster has hit Netflix’s platform, stirring considerable excitement among fans.
A Journey Beyond Appearances
The movie follows Tally as she navigates a society where everyone undergoes surgery to become ‘pretty’ at sixteen. But her journey reveals that beauty—and what it conceals—goes much deeper than skin level. Joey King’s passion for the role and her commitment to bringing Tally’s story to life shines bright.
‘Uglies’ will feature an ensemble cast including Keith Powers, Brianne Tju, and Laverne Cox. Mark your calendars: September 13 is set as the official release date for this highly anticipated adaptation.
Follow Us