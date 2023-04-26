A New Animated Series Is Using AI In A Surprising New Way

Robot characters aren’t uncommon in sci-fi, but the adult animation Space Junk is taking this old premise to the next level. The show’s creators are making the interesting choice to use an AI “voice actor” to play the role. The idea of a robot being played by an actual robot may have sounded outlandish a few years ago, but now it’s a reality, and the plan is to use AI to help create Space Junk’s storylines too.
From the homicidal HAL 9000 in 2001: A Space Odyssey to the ever-calming ship’s computer in Star Trek, AI has long been a staple in science fiction. Scarce wonder that people in the real world have become so interested in the prospects of developing actual AI technology. While language models like GPT-3 are still light years away from anything resembling actual intelligence, their presence is becoming unavoidable for writers, for better or for worse. Dominic Russo, the writer behind Space Junk, has made the creative decision to embrace AI for his show, both to portray characters and potentially for interactive writing too.
Space Junk’s Wellbecca Is Fully Voiced By AI
The teaser trailer for Space Junk briefly introduces its four main characters, including Wellbecca, a blue-faced robot who may or may not be the one who’s quietly in charge. She holds the distinction of being the first character ever to be fully voiced using artificial intelligence algorithms. While text-to-speech software is nothing new, having been first developed in the 1950s, modern voice generators use AI technology to give more realistic intonation. Several such AI tools are already available for use, with some boasting near-human quality.
The use of AI speech for voiceover work is quite controversial, with some understandable backlash from voice actors who already have frequent difficulty getting appropriate acknowledgment and payment for their skills. In the case of Wellbecca, however, it’s arguably a fitting creative decision. Space Junk has humans portrayed by humans, and a robot portrayed by a robot – an actual robot, with no conspiracy theories required. With many people finding that AI-generated speech and imagery elicit eerie and uncanny feelings, this could be used to good effect for a character who’s intentionally inhuman. There’s little information so far on what kind of character Wellbecca will be, though she already seems to have some sinister tendencies. It’ll be interesting to see how her characterization will develop once Space Junk begins airing.
How Wellbecca Will Expand Audience Experiences Beyond Space Junk’s Episodes
Space Junk’s creators are going a step further with Wellbecca, effectively making her a character who exists in the real world, outside the show. Their intention is to allow viewers to directly interact with Wellbecca via the web. The ultimate aim is to build a fan community that can use Wellbecca’s AI to help generate Space Junk storylines from their own prompts.
Fan fiction is, of course, nothing new, with sprawling fanfic communities already existing online. Websites like AO3 are chock full of talented writers creating stories about their favorite characters. The AI aspect introduced by Space Junk is new, and it has the potential to blur the line between canon writing and fan fiction. The goal is “participatory storytelling.” This will directly influence the show itself, and help new creators to stand out. It’s a bold and experimental choice. Time will tell if it pays off.
