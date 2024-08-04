A Key Targaryen Bastard is Missing from House of the Dragon

At this point, the shifting allegiances and complex relationships in House of the Dragon often take a backseat to the dramatic dragon fights that define the series. But as viewers try to keep up with who is riding which dragon, there’s one notable absentee that fans of George R.R. Martin’s work may notice.
A Vital Character in the Dance of the Dragons
Addam of Hull was an essential figure during the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that split the Targaryen dynasty. Known for his courage and critical role in various battles, Addam was handpicked by Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen herself. His dragon, Seasmoke, played a significant part in these confrontations, making Addam’s absence in the show all the more conspicuous.
The Mysterious Parentage
The question of Addam’s parentage only adds to his intrigue. It was widely rumored that he was the illegitimate son of Laenor Velaryon and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Yet, many believed Corlys Velaryon fathered him but did not wish to offend his wife, Rhaenys. In any case, Lord Corlys Velaryon persuaded Rhaenyra to legitimize Addam and his brother Alyn, further solidifying their status within the House Velaryon.
Champion of Seasmoke
Addam’s connection with Seasmoke is a testament to his importance. As a dragonrider during the Targaryen civil war, he mastered Seasmoke when others failed or perished trying.
Omissions Highlighting Bigger Gaps
The second season has introduced numerous dragons and riders, such as Daemon’s Caraxes and Prince Daeron’s Tessarion. Even lesser-known dragons like Sheepstealer have been hinted at or shown.
Cultural Impact and Historical Relevance
By excluding Addam of Hull, House of the Dragon misses not just a key player but also an opportunity to explore important themes of legitimacy and loyalty within the Targaryen family. Addam’s story enriches these themes by presenting a character whose valor and ties to significant characters like Rhaenyra, Laenor Velaryon, and Corlys Velaryon offer depth and complexity that many viewers crave.
The Viewer’s Perspective
Fans might feel a sense of incompletion without seeing pivotal characters like Addam fully fleshed out. After all, moments between Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), where they casually mention Prince Daeron, remind us that these connections are rich with potential drama.
The Need for Full Representation
While the current season does a superb job introducing characters like Hugh Hammer and Ulf White — whose alliances shift during key battles such as Tumbleton — it paradoxically highlights what’s missing: Addam of Hull. Known for commanding Seasmoke through fierce skirmishes, he played against characters such as Jacaerys Velaryon. His presence would provide viewers with richer content that explores not only political rifts but also personal struggles.
A Call for Expansion
Adding significant yet sidelined figures like Addam could transform viewer experience by weaving detailed narratives already present in Martin’s texts into the fabric of the show.
