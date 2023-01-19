A Fatal Attraction Series Is Coming To Paramount Plus

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that a Fatal Attraction series reboot is on the way. The 1987 feature starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas follows Dan Gallagher who has a steamy affair with a book editor named Alex. Everything changes from that moment on after Dan discontinues the casual fling, with Alex becoming unstable, and showcasing a violent side that puts Dan and his family in grave danger. The iconic film was a both a financial and critical hit. Fatal Attraction made over $300 million at the box office. The film was also highly regarded, and managed to get six Oscar nominations including Best Picture. As such, it comes as no surprise that a Fatal Attraction series is on the way.
Since the release of Fatal Attraction, every obsession/stalker type movie has used the Glenn Close feature as a guide. Unfortunately, Fatal Attraction remains the best obsession/stalker film because these types of films just can’t match the well written story of the 1987 feature. With all the remakes and sequels that are currently taking place in modern Hollywood, it was only a matter of time before Fatal Attraction would get the same treatment.
The Fatal Attraction Series Will Debut On Paramount Plus Soon
This time, it’s an eight-episode series that is getting made, so Fatal Attraction won’t just be a copy and paste piece of entertainment. The cast is pretty strong too, as Joshua Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, and Amanda Peet will be Dan’s wife, Beth. The core of the story will remain the same, though the extra hours will deepen the story from beginning to end. The series is set to premiere on the streaming service on April 30 with the first two episodes.
The Fatal Attraction series is written and executive produced by Emmy nominee Alexandra Cunningham. The showrunner previously wrote for Prime Suspect, Bates Motel, and The Family. Cunningham also worked on Chance and Dirty John. From the onset, the series looks to be in good hands due to the sheer amount of talent in front and behind the camera. However, can it match the greatness of the original movie? Fatal Attraction was by no means a perfect film. On the other hand, Hollywood’s history with rebooting Oscar winning films is certainly not good. It would be hard pressed to believe that the Fatal Attraction series could top the 1987 thriller, but we will just have to wait and see.
The Problems Modern Obsession Films Have
Of course, the Fatal Attraction series has yet to premiere so it would be silly to instantly dismiss it because it does have all the tools in the world to be great. Its insane to think that there hasn’t been a great obsession-type series or movie that tops the 1987 film. One of the problems is that modern films tend to focus more on the crazy side of the story more than the human. One of the reasons that Glenn Close’s Alex Forrester is such a memorable villain is due to the fact that she was treated like a human being with incredible depth. Forrester wasn’t just crazy. Adrian Lyne and James Dearden made sure to focus on characters first. Where as modern retellings tend to focus on the big moment or climax without any proper build-up.
While it’s another eye rolling moment when a famous property gets the reboot treatment, it should be interesting to see how they expand the film into an eight-part series. There are so many layers to a story like this that it isn’t just a black and white situation, as such, seeing the series dive into the many nuances of complicated relationships could be intriguing. A trailer has yet to be revealed, though the photos attached are the first images that were recently released. Check back in with TVOverMind for more details on the Fatal Attraction series.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!