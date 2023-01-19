Home
Entertainment
A Fatal Attraction Series Is Coming To Paramount Plus

A Fatal Attraction Series Is Coming To Paramount Plus

2 mins ago

Credit: Fatal Attraction

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that a Fatal Attraction series reboot is on the way. The 1987 feature starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas follows Dan Gallagher who has a steamy affair with a book editor named Alex. Everything changes from that moment on after Dan discontinues the casual fling, with Alex becoming unstable, and showcasing a violent side that puts Dan and his family in grave danger. The iconic film was a both a financial and critical hit. Fatal Attraction made over $300 million at the box office. The film was also highly regarded, and managed to get six Oscar nominations including Best Picture. As such, it comes as no surprise that a Fatal Attraction series is on the way.

Since the release of Fatal Attraction, every obsession/stalker type movie has used the Glenn Close feature as a guide. Unfortunately, Fatal Attraction remains the best obsession/stalker film because these types of films just can’t match the well written story of the 1987 feature. With all the remakes and sequels that are currently taking place in modern Hollywood, it was only a matter of time before Fatal Attraction would get the same treatment.

Credit: Fatal Attraction (Paramount Plus)

The Fatal Attraction Series Will Debut On Paramount Plus Soon

This time, it’s an eight-episode series that is getting made, so Fatal Attraction won’t just be a copy and paste piece of entertainment. The cast is pretty strong too, as Joshua Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, and Amanda Peet will be Dan’s wife, Beth. The core of the story will remain the same, though the extra hours will deepen the story from beginning to end. The series is set to premiere on the streaming service on April 30 with the first two episodes.

The Fatal Attraction series is written and executive produced by Emmy nominee Alexandra Cunningham. The showrunner previously wrote for Prime Suspect, Bates Motel, and The Family. Cunningham also  worked on Chance and Dirty John. From the onset, the series looks to be in good hands due to the sheer amount of talent in front and behind the camera. However, can it match the greatness of the original movie? Fatal Attraction was by no means a perfect film. On the other hand, Hollywood’s history with rebooting Oscar winning films is certainly not good. It would be hard pressed to believe that the Fatal Attraction series could top the 1987 thriller, but we will just have to wait and see.

Fatal Attraction series

Credit: Fatal Attraction (Paramount Plus)

The Problems Modern Obsession Films Have

Of course, the Fatal Attraction series has yet to premiere so it would be silly to instantly dismiss it because it does have all the tools in the world to be great. Its insane to think that there hasn’t been a great obsession-type series or movie that tops the 1987 film. One of the problems is that modern films tend to focus more on the crazy side of the story more than the human. One of the reasons that Glenn Close’s Alex Forrester is such a memorable villain is due to the fact that she was treated like a human being with incredible depth. Forrester wasn’t just crazy. Adrian Lyne and James Dearden made sure to focus on characters first. Where as modern retellings tend to focus on the big moment or climax without any proper build-up.

While it’s another eye rolling moment when a famous property gets the reboot treatment, it should be interesting to see how they expand the film into an eight-part series. There are so many layers to a story like this that it isn’t just a black and white situation, as such, seeing the series dive into the many nuances of complicated relationships could be intriguing. A trailer has yet to be revealed, though the photos attached are the first images that were recently released. Check back in with TVOverMind for more details on the Fatal Attraction series.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
Zelina Vega
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zelina Vega
February 4, 2020
Was Stanley Kubrick Murdered Because of Eyes Wide Shut?
October 8, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hero Fiennes-Tiffin
October 21, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cody Gifford
October 5, 2020
A Young Barack Obama and Joe Biden
April 3, 2017
Amazing Race Season 31 Finale
How Can You Get On “The Amazing Race?”
December 1, 2020

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Fatal Attraction series
A Fatal Attraction Series Is Coming To Paramount Plus
Abbott Elementary Officially Renewed For Season Three
Netflix Cancels Adult Animated Series Inside Job
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Rush Hour 4 or Shanghai Dawn? Which Sequel Should be Made?
Invincible Season 2
Prime Video’s Invincible Season 2 Is Scheduled To Be Released In 2023
Troy An Underrated Gem From Wolfgang Petersen
Troy: An Underrated Gem From Wolfgang Petersen
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Fatal Attraction series
A Fatal Attraction Series Is Coming To Paramount Plus
Avatar 3 Will Introduce a New Type of Na’vi
Rob Zombie Reunited with The Cast of House of 1000 Corpses
Exciting Game To Anime Adaptations To Check Out
Piccolo is Just as Ruthless as a Hero
Grandma’s Boy is Still a Classic
Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon