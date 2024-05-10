Netflix has been dropping romcoms by the minute, and viewers are totally here for it, and the next in line is A Family Affair! With a theme reminiscent of that time when Michael Scott dated Pam’s mom in The Office, Netflix’s A Family Affair is delightfully unhinged with a hefty dash of sizzling chemistry. Starring Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman and former Disney heartthrob Zac Efron in a whirlwind — albeit slightly inappropriate — romance. A Family Affair also stars Joey King, who plays the mortified daughter whose mother dates her ex-boss.
A Family Affair was initially scheduled to be released last year but was delayed owing to the SAG-AFRA strikes and even had to undergo some reshoots. Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Kidman and Efron have starred opposite each other — the duo have previously played lovers in the 2012 thriller movie The Paperboy. The exclusive first looks of the movie capture the palpable tension between the stunning pair and King’s character, Zara. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about Netflix’s upcoming romcom, A Family Affair.
Who Is in the Cast of A Family Affair?
Legendary actress Nicole Kidman, who viewers have previously seen in Big Little Lies, Moulin Rouge, and Expats, plays the hot mom on the block who attracts her daughter’s playboy boss in A Family Affair. Handsome hunk Zac Efron has come a long way from his boyish High School Musical and 17 Again days as he takes on the role of movie star Chris Cole, who’s deemed worthy enough to engage in a rendezvous with the stunning Kidman.
The Kissing Booth’s Joey King plays Kidman’s discomfited daughter Zara. The cast of A Family Affair also boasts up-and-coming YouTuber-turned-actress Liza Koshy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates, with Sherry Cola, Gissette Valentin, and Olivia Macklin in supporting roles.
What Is the Plot of A Family Affair?
A Family Affair revolves around a young woman, Zara, who is an assistant to the insufferable and narcissistic movie star Chris Cole. One fine day, she quits her job on impulse to escape his unbearable personality. All of a sudden, Zara finds herself in a predicament when an unexpected romance brews between her widowed mother and playboy boss. The movie explores themes of love, sex, and identity as it divand es deep into the complexities that such a situation could bring about in one’s personal and professional life. With a premise as wacky as this, A Family Affair promises comedic prowess, unhinged fights, and some good old heart-melting romance.
When Is A Family Affair Releasing?
A Family Affair was originally set to release globally on Netflix on November 17, 2023. Boasting a cast with some of the biggest names in the industry, the romantic comedy had been highly anticipated, but due to The SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes and a couple of reshoots, it had to be postponed. On April 29, 2024, it was announced that A Family Affair was finally set to hit Netflix screens on June 28, 2024.
A Family Affair is directed by Oscar nominee Richard LaGravenese, who also served as director of movies like P.S.I Love You and Freedom Writers. LaGravenese co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon. The film is produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Alyssa Altman under the banner of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. Tara Feldstein, Chase Paris, and Rich Delia are the casting directors responsible for roping in the impressive cast of A Family Affair. The project was announced by Netflix almost two years ago, back in June 2022, with filming for the movie taking place in Atlanta from August to October 2022.
Zac Efron Starred Opposite Nicole Kidman Over a Decade Ago in The Paperboy
Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman clearly have some sizzling onscreen chemistry, as this marks the second time the duo have been paired opposite each other. Before they were cast in A Family Affair, Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman played friends turned lovers in the 2012 thriller The Paperboy.
While The Paperboy was a dark movie that explored themes like murder, investigations, and racism, compared to A Family Affair, a light-hearted romcom, the prevalent chemistry between Kidman and Efron will remain unchanged. The experience of having shared the screen previously will bring a sense of ease and familiarity, which can only work in their favor. Here's hoping this time around, their characters get a happy ending in A Family Affair.