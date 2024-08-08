A Different World Sequel in Development at Netflix Focusing on Dwayne and Whitley’s Daughter

An A Different World sequel series that will focus on Dwayne and Whitley’s daughter at Hillman College is in early development at Netflix, sources close to the project have shared. The single-camera, half-hour comedy will come from writer/executive producer Felicia Pride, along with a talented team of executive producers including Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood.
Though Netflix has yet to comment officially, the news has already created buzz among fans who have fond memories of the original NBC sitcom, a spinoff of The Cosby Show. Among the returning contributors to the project are Allen—who was also the director-producer on the original series—as well as writers Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood, who provided their creative touch back then.
A Different World first captured audiences’ hearts by following Denise Huxtable, played by Lisa Bonet, as she navigated her freshman year at Hillman College, a fictional historically Black college. Though Bonet did not return after the first season, new characters like Freddie Brooks (Cree Summer), Kim Reese (Charnele Brown), and Shazza Zulu (Gary Dourdan) were added under Debbie Allen’s direction to continue the storyline in season two.
The retooled series highlighted many personal and societal issues through compelling character arcs. Most notably, Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) became central figures. Their relationship culminated in Dwayne proposing during Season 5’s episode “Save the Best For Last,” capturing hearts everywhere. However, surprises continued when it was revealed in the penultimate episode “When One Door Closes” that Whitley was pregnant.
The upcoming sequel aims to delve into the life of Dwayne and Whitley’s youngest daughter as she embarks on her own journey at Hillman College. Enthusiasm is high among original cast members whose involvement is still being discussed. This renewed interest follows various attempts over the years to bring back the series, which faced delays due to Bill Cosby’s legal issues.
Reflecting on the legacy of A Different World, it was heartening to see the cast reunite on shows like Today and The View earlier this year, celebrating its impact. Additionally, they initiated a 10-city tour visiting several HBCUs to encourage student enrollments. These events underscore how much the show continues to resonate with its audience.
The announcement also sparks curiosity about other prominent alums like Jada Pinkett Smith who appeared in later seasons and Marisa Tomei, fired after the first season despite having big plans lined up for her character according to Debbie Allen.
This revival aligns with the recent success story of another classic sitcom sequel by Tom Werner: Netflix’s hit That ’90s Show, borrowing from its predecessor That ’70s Show. With Felicia Pride’s rich background in projects like Peacock’s Bel-Air and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, there’s much anticipation about what fresh perspectives she will bring to this beloved franchise.
