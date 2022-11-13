90s Anime That Every Fan Should Watch

Animes are golden and exciting to watch with the immersive storyline, attractive abilities, and high-tier animations that fans experience today. However, there are pioneers of Anime that paved the way for the quality of animes we enjoy in today’s world. These animes came at the fans with top-tier stories and animations of the previous times but still impacted the fandom. Many anime fans started their journey by reading manga or watching the animes of these franchises, keeping them hooked. Let us check out the 90s animes that every fan should watch, enjoy and experience nostalgia with friends and family.
Top 90s Anime
Cowboy Bebop
The exciting franchise called Cowboy Bebop is the first on this list of 90s Anime to watch, following no particular order. It features the story of a duo who work to catch criminals in different locations while healing from their past scars. The team number increases as a con artist join the fray with a little kid and continues their journey. The year 2071 houses more crime than usual, and this team chases criminals far and wide to earn a living. Cowboy bebop aired from 1998 – 1999 with a total of 26 episodes of 24 minutes, each with exciting scenes.
Yu Yu Hakusho
The Yu Yu Hakusho anime tells the story of an unexpected redemption by Yusuke Urameshi. His out-of-character action to rescue someone from a car accident granted him a controversial second chance at life. He then becomes a detective with activities on earth and makes the team with his ex-rival and two former criminals. The Anime aired from 1992 to 1995 with a total of 112 episodes of 24 minutes, each hooking many fans. It’s so nostalgic and critical as characters were also included in the Jump Force video game years ago.
Dragon Ball
The all-powerful Dragon Ball also joins this list with its franchises, bringing many fans from their childhood. Dragon Ball tells the story of a Saiyan, the son of a warrior who was sent to earth to survive the destruction of their planet. His story shows his growth from childhood and rivalry with the Saiyan prince, who survived the destruction. The three significant franchises popular in 90s Anime are Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT. Several movies also accompanied the franchise keeping fans hooked as more keep airing over the years till this very moment.
Slam Dunk
Many fans got into basketball after watching this Anime as it took sports to another level and got them hooked. Slam dunk falls into the 90s Anime you should watch to learn about basketball and how emotions affect occurrences. It tells the story of a character who hated basketball and wanted a girlfriend after multiple rejections in the past. However, reality plays a game with him and his temper as a girl approaches him to know his interest in the sport. The Anime aired between 1993 and 1996 with a total of 101 episodes lasting 24 minutes.
One Piece
The One Piece franchise, with lengthy episodes, is the excellent Anime of mystery that hasn’t reached its end. It’s a nostalgic anime but also for the new generations, as it has over 1000 episodes and hasn’t ended yet. It follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, who aims to become the pirate king as he forms a crew. He journeys across the sea, defeating different influential people and gaining more friends and crewmates as he gathers influence over the sea. One Piece started airing in 1999, and it’s been a ride of mystery and wonders since its first episode, hooking readers till now.
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac
The story of Saint Seiya features a slightly tweaked power rangers theme but in anime style and the main character. Seiya works towards getting the Pegasus armor and joins the saints who protect Athena like in previous times. However, his journey doesn’t end with getting the armor and joining the saints, as he also faces several enemies. The original 90s Anime aired between 1986 and 1989 with 114 episodes and 24 minutes each. However, there are recent remakes of this Anime, with one currently airing in 2022, giving fans improved animation and story.
Hunter X Hunter
Everyone might not know the Hunter X Hunter anime of the 90s since a remake was done in 2011. The first Hunter x Hunter anime aired between 1999 to 2001, showing the story of a child searching for his father. Gon meets different people and becomes close with Killua, Leorio, and Kurapika during his journey to meet his father. The 90s Anime ended with 62 episodes of 24 minutes each, taking the world by storm and getting a remake. The story continues, and the Anime just got manga recently announced for continuation caused of the author’s health.
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Fans who love futuristic animes and movies started as fans of Neon Genesis Evangelion with family or friends. Neon genesis Evangelion preaches the story of Shinji, the hope of humanity to combat the angels threatening them. He happens to experience some kindness after reliving the trauma in his memories multiple times in the sci-fi world. The 90s Anime aired between 1995 and 1996 with 24 episodes each and has 26 episodes. It also had movies released to accompany the franchise in the 90s giving fans more content to enjoy the Anime.
Should You Watch 90s Anime?
Many would refuse to watch 90s Anime since its animations don’t stand a chance against the new-gen Anime. However, the reason for watching them isn’t for the animation but for the top-tier storylines they have for the fans. 90s Anime brings back memories for many fans and creates nostalgia among anime watchers and manga readers. So you should watch them if you would like to be part of several thoughtful discussions across fandoms without restraint. It also lets you understand the memes with references from those old animes on this list.