5 Best ’90s Animated Movies To Stream Today

90s animated movies had a lasting impact on the film industry and still attracts viewers today. Notable iconic movies from the era include classics like Beauty and the Beast and Toy Story, many of which have gone on define a generation. For those who want to relive the nostalgic moments of VHS tapes and Saturday morning cartoons, check out these five 90s animated movies available for streaming.
These movies not only capture the magic of the 90s but also serve as time capsules to a notable era in animated cinema. From musicals about love to heart-warming stories about friendship, this list has something for everybody. Prepare to revisit the the 90s and relive the nostalgic moments with these five animated classic movies on any over-the-top (OTT) app.
1. The Lion King (1994)
The Lion King won audiences with its iconic characters and great music. Also, it’s widely recognized as one of the best 90s animated movies. The touching story of The Lion King has made it a beloved classic, winning fans of all ages with global appeal. Viewers of different generations love the movie for its themes of family and loss. Characters such as Simba, Mufasa, and Scar have become cultural icons that have a left an imprint on cinema and won’t be quickly forgotten. With its soaring musical score, composed by Elton John and featuring the iconic “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” The Lion King has become a significant tentpole animated movie from the 90s which is celebrated by generations. The Lion King is available for streaming on Disney+.
2. Aladdin (1992)
For generations, Disney’s Aladdin has been a lively and magical adventure that continues to attract audiences today. Also, this classic movie boasts a cast of memorable characters. Robin Williams’ iconic performance as the Genie makes Aladdin worth seeing for 90s animated magic. It is a beloved masterpiece with great animation, a unique story, and pleasant music. Fans of all ages cherish Aladdin‘s characters, including Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, and Jafar. Together with Robin Williams’ hilarious and notable voice role as the Genie, Aladdin has secured its place among the best 90s animated movies in the hearts of audiences everywhere as a true classic. Aladdin is available to stream on Disney+.
3. The Iron Giant (1999)
The Iron Giant, a tale of a young boy’s friendship with a giant robot, is a highly appreciated classic. This movie is for those seeking an emotional animated experience with stunning animation and a touching message about friendship. The Iron Giant‘s emphasis on friendship still resonates today, regardless of ages. What’s more, its strong visual appeal and heart-warming story have earned it a place as a beloved masterpiece. Its lovable characters, such as the brave Hogarth and heroic Iron Giant, capture hearts. The film’s classic themes of acceptance, friendship, and destiny inspire and move audiences today. The Iron Giant is now available on Max.
4. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Beauty and the Beast‘s visuals and story made it the first animated Best Picture nominee at the Oscars. Its epic romance, charming songs, and brilliant cinematography make it a classic that has endured for decades. Viewers of all ages can still feel Beauty and the Beast‘s fusion of animation and story several decades after initial release. The themes of love and inner beauty still win audiences over today. Beauty and the Beast is currently available to stream on Disney+.
5. Toy Story (1995)
The first feature film from Pixar, Toy Story, changed the animation game forever. Its great computer animation and cast of characters paved the way for a new era of animated stories. Plus, it’s just a ton of fun to watch. Toy Story immediately garnered global audiences with its crafted story and vibrant characters. However, its computer visuals were the backbone of its success, paving the way for numerous creative options. Its legacy endures today with artists and cinema lovers. The movie is currently available to watch on Disney+.
In an era of competitive animated cinema, these classics did not only stand out at the time but certainly made their marks on cinemas as we know it. Movies like Lion King, Beauty & The Beast, and Aladdin have even warranted live-action adaptations, serving as testaments to their success and legacy. It is no wonder they are considered the best animated 90s movies to stream today.
